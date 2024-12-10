Review: ROCK 'N' ROLL CHRISTMAS REVIEW at The Gaslight Music Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ROCK 'N' ROLL CHRISTMAS REVUE at The Gaslight Music Hall is in full swing! The show is a stocking stuffer of holiday hits that will have audiences singing and dancing out the door. This concert is an excellent way to ring in the season! The outstanding cast is accompanied by a live band made up of some of the best musicians in town. The show is fast-paced, jumping from song to song, and consistently keeps the audience engaged and interested. Kids and kids at heart will both enjoy this rocking Christmas show! Kris Kringle himself might even make an appearance!

With the exception of two singers, this is the first time I've heard most of these artists live. I was very impressed. Armen Dirtadian has a commanding stage presence and charisma to match. He is a veteran performer, and it shows. Dirtadian's warm, rich, and resonant crooner sound nicely fills the Gaslight Music Hall. He has excellent chemistry with the other performers and is very good at sharing the spotlight. Dirtadian evokes the classic sounds of Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra, while also providing listeners with a fresh and original sound that is entirely his own. He is a true professional.

Brian Paradis and Lexa Royce are a joy to watch and listen to. Paradis does an excellent Elvis impression! He is having so much fun onstage and produces an excellent vocal sound. Royce is elegant and polished in her vocals and her choreography. She does an excellent job holding up harmonies in the trio, particularly during "All I Want For Christmas." Paradis is also impressive because he plays guitar and sings, and he does both quite well! Both singers are fantastic and are well worth the price of admission to the ROCK 'N' ROLL CHRISTMAS REVIEW.

Erin Anderson and Kelly Coates are both singers I have seen in person before. I first heard Erin sing in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS with Saguaro City Music Theatre. She is a strong soloist, but also produces strong harmonies, which I also observed in LITTLE SHOP. Anderson isn't just a great singer with an impressive range and belt. She also has a strong stage presence that is nothing short of electric. Coates starred in SPIDER GUY at Gaslight last summer. She has a dynamite voice and exudes a joyful demeanor that is infectious for audience members. She knows what she is doing onstage but is also having so much fun that it draws the audience in. Both singers were wonderful.

Lighting and sound for the ROCK 'N' ROLL CHRISTMAS REVIEW was polished and perfectly-timed. It's a high-quality concert, which is the Gaslight Music Hall Brand. Lots of complicated lighting effects were timed to musical beats, and singers were able to find their light when needed. As a performer myself I have to point out how excellent it is when performers can find their light well! We were seated towards the back and could hear everything crystal-clear. The product was absolutely incredible and musically and visually stunning.

The band was in top form, and even played some tunes by themselves. They provided an excellent musical backdrop for the powerhouse vocals. As always, I appreciated seeing band members being acknowledged and appreciated. It's a small thing but it's so important. I have been to concerts where this has not happened, and it's great to see appreciation being shown for the band. The instrumentalists were masters of their craft. The ROCK 'N' ROLL CHRISTMAS REVIEW is perfect for the whole family. The "Carol of the Bells" number at the end of the first set was a highlight. All of the music was fabulous. Tickets are available at https://www.gaslightmusichall.com/. The show runs through December 24. Photo Credit: The Gaslight Music Hall

Reader Reviews