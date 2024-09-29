Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER at Arizona Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



DIAL M FOR MURDER at Arizona Theatre Company is a nail-biting treat just in time for October! Originally written by Frederick Knott and adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, this production is fresh and exciting. DIAL M FOR MURDER has a gripping message: "be careful who you trust." There are lots of twists and turns in the narrative of this play. This new adaptation frequently kept me on the edge of my seat. Some of the dialogue didn't feel as natural, but there was plenty of humor and intrigue to move the plot along. The audience responded well to the material.

The blocking and direction of the play by Michael John Garcés were thrilling and believable. The Temple of Music and Art is a large space. At times it felt like the action would have played out better on a smaller, more intimate stage. However, through tight direction and nimble staging, a compelling story was told. The moments where actors spoke aside in isolated lighting were effective. At times the pace was a little slow but the action would pick back up soon after. DIAL M FOR MURDER is a thriller by nature, and it does have elements of a slow burn. Once the puzzle pieces are in place, the pace increases. This is a well-directed production.

ATC always does a fabulous job bringing in some of the best theatrical talent in the business. The actors in DIAL M FOR MURDER were of exceptionally high quality. Awesta Zarif exuded a movie star quality performance in her portrayal of the tragic character of Margot. Her character is put through the ringer, and we feel all of it thanks to Zarif's heartbreaking performance. Lucy Lavely as Maxine added a nice contrast with her spicy and humorous character work. Aaron Cammack gave a scene-stealing performance as Lesgate. He was equal parts hilarious and creepy.

Peter Howard as Inspector Hubbard and Dan Domingues as Tony were a joy to watch. Howard, a veteran actor, chewed scenery and captivated the audience every moment he was onstage. Likewise, Domingues played his part to perfection and his dialect work was impeccable. The cat and mouse exchanges between Domingues and Howard were excellent, and I enjoyed watching both of them work. To be sure, while the pacing of the play at times could be faster, the incredibly high quality acting performances make it easy to forget about pace. Every single actor in this production is strong.

The design and technical elements in DIAL M FOR MURDER are lovely and work well to support the project. The design of the large residence with exterior staircase by James Noone is very effective, especially when we see action transpire outside the house. The rear screen changed colors throughout and matched the action taking place, especially during the rainstorm segment. Lighting by Tom Ontiveros was strong. Sound design by Daniel Perestein Jaquette perfectly complemented these moments of tension. At times, music could have been louder, but this is a minor nitpick. Overall, the technical elements blended very well to tell the story and keep the audience engaged.

The audience gave DIAL M FOR MURDER a standing ovation. Throughout the runtime the audience was visibly engaged. There were gasps of surprise, moments of laughter when comedy landed, and a general buy-in because everyone onstage was so deeply committed to their performances. This play will be a hit with audiences. I suspect that as the project rolls forward with more performances that the pace will continue to become stronger. DIAL M FOR MURDER has a winning cast, taut direction, and gorgeous technical elements. Especially during the Halloween season, this thriller is certainly not one to miss. Tickets are available at atc.org and the play runs until October 12 in Tucson. Photos by Tim Fuller.

