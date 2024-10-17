Review: CHARLOTTE'S WEB at Valley Youth Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Phoenix’s Valley Youth Theatre presents the musical CHARLOTTE’S WEB, by Billie Joe and Judd Herberger Executive Producer Bobb Cooper. Mr. Cooper explains: E.B. White’s story on stage - “CHARLOTTE’S WEB” is a perfect example of how the arts can communicate profound truths through the eyes of the characters . . .”

Fern, Wilbur, and Charlotte are played, respectively, by the talents of Parker Pitt, Tommy Hebel (in his VYT Mainstage debut), and Olivia Fearey. Also in their VYT debuts: Nneamaka Onyia as Fern and Avery’s mother, Martha Arable; Alexia Lade as a lamb; Thomas Kim as a baby spider; and Ingrid Neilson in the ensemble.

This enchanting story develops with precise choreography, beautiful voices, and great lines and movements by all the young actors. The down-home farm costumes are really cute, and, as always, the orchestra was perfect. Directed by Mark Stoddard, with Mark Fearey as the music director, and with Ryan Ardelt’s choreography, this lively performance reminds us of the elementary school classic tale.

Rounding out the cast, we have Mr. Templeton portrayed by Jaden Sparkman, Avery Arable played by Colton Wilcher, father John Arable played by Aidan Vidaurri, and Mr. and Mrs. Zuckerman by Jacob Romero and Madelyn Moyer. Lurvy is portrayed by Aiden Haren, and the funny Goose and Gander enacted by Sophie Specter and Jayvin Sumler. Vivian Paige Nichols is the sheep, and Charlotte Specter dances as both the Spirit of Summer and a bat. Other little spiders in Act 2 include Mahagani Caarter and Kaylah Magee. Ensemble actors include Abby Baumbach, Grier Connally, Lucian Epling, Ellie Evans, Michael Jaramillo, Santiago Lacey, and Va’Nessa Madden.

The stage did not seem crowded, even with the energy of all the children. They move seamless from scene to scene. The technical, sound and lighting, and costumes ring true to farm life and the county fair.

It’s so wonderful to watch these young actors and reminisce about our own eyes opening to the realities of life, death, and the friendships and transformations in between.

Opening night was packed, and I expect the performances will have limited seating. Get your tickets now for this wonderful show, playing on Friday nights and twice-daily weekend matinees through October 27, 2024.

