Review: BRIGHT STAR at Arizona Repertory Theatre

BRIGHT STAR at Arizona Repertory Theatre is a joyous and rousing production. With Music, Book and Story by Steve Martin and Music, Lyrics and Story by Edie Brickell, this show is truly something special. Directed and choreographed by Christie Kerr, BRIGHT STAR soars. Transitions are seamless and character interactions are believable. For those unfamiliar with BRIGHT STAR, the musical is inspired by a true story. The story follows Alice Murphy and her journey across the years to find love and family. What transpires is both heartbreaking and heartfelt. Go in cold and the piece will impact you all the more. I have done a production of BRIGHT STAR and knew the material, and I was still very much blown away.

The music in this show is utterly gorgeous. Jamie Reed has assembled a fantastic six-piece orchestra consisting of herself on keys and conducting, Rose Briones on fiddle, Robert Marshall on banjo/cello, Abraham Marcor on guitar, Omar David Molina Santos on bass, and Carlos Solorzano on drums. This tight musical ensemble is the glue that holds BRIGHT STAR together, and they create an incredible sound together. And then there's the vocal ensemble. The ensemble singing is some of the best I have heard in years. The blend, the harmonies, the dynamics, the balance, and the attention to detail are all first-rate. I had chills every time the cast sang together.

Principal actors were very strong across the board, particularly vocally. Catherine Kim is a revelation as Alice Murphy. Her voice is transcendent and her acting is nuanced and genuine. Holden Jones as Jimmy Ray has a voice like butter. His sound is controlled and warm, with balanced resonance. While I found his acting to be stiff at times, Jones has a masterful vocal quality. Meghan Gray is a delight as Margo. Vocally she is stunning and has also crafted a likeable character. John Henderson is great to watch as Billy Cane. His voice is strong and he plays Billy with childlike charm.

James Kelley Carroll is Satan incarnate as Mayor Dobbs. I have seen Carroll play a variety of roles, and he is truly evil in this one. Mission well accomplished! Haiden Pederson plays the role of Mama Murphy with grace and strength. Her voice is a highlight in this cast. Brennan Wood is an excellent Daddy Murphy, particularly in his heartfelt Act II scene with Alice. Speaking of Act II, Sydney Townsend ignites the stage as Lucy in "Another Round." Erik Rosenbaum is gentle and quirky in his portrayal of Daddy Cane and plays his pivotal role effectively.

Technically BRIGHT STAR is very polished. The lighting design by Christopher Mason is rich and warm. Sound by Matt Marcus is crisp and perfectly amplifies the bright and breezy vocals. Intimacy choreography by Christie Kerr was an essential piece to this production and was expertly handled. Vibrant costumes by Patrick Holt and strong scenic design by Irene Nguyen complemented the onstage action perfectly.

BRIGHT STAR is a fantastic journey with a gorgeous country and bluegrass score. The cast and crew understood the material and interpreted it with maturity and artistry. The musical is packed with moments of levity, heartbreak, and redemption. Christie Kerr's staging is equal parts sobering and delightful. I was transported for the entire two hours and heartily recommend this production to Tucson audiences. BRIGHT STAR is playing at Arizona Repertory Theatre through October 27. The live music is another huge reason to see this one. It is a unique musical unlike others you may have seen. Go support live theatre and see BRIGHT STAR! You can get tickets at https://theatre.arizona.edu/shows/bright-star/. Photo by Tim Fuller.

