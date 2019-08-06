RESISTING IRRELEVANCY... Comes to Theatre Artists Studio

Resisting Irrelevancy: A Quirky Collection of Quick Comedies comes to Theatre Artists Studio, 12406 N. Paradise Village Pkwy East, Scottsdale, AZ 85254. Written by Debra Rich Gettleman and directed by Richard Powers Hardt, the show plays August 16 - September 1, 2019.

Contemporary, fresh and funny, this compilation of satirical short plays overflows with offbeat humor that leans towards the quirky and irreverent and focuses on the absurdities that abound in everyday reality. Join us as we open our 14th season by celebrating the work of a wonderfully talented woman we call our own - actress, playwright, journalist and Studio Member Debra Rich Gettleman.

Cast: Dolores Goldsmith, Rick Herman, Patti Hurtado, Judy Lebeau, Angee Lewandowski, Trevor Penzone, Marcia Weinberg, Heidi Haggerty Welborn, Kent Welborn and Martha Welty.

Tickets: $25 General Admission; $20 Groups of 10 or More, Seniors 65 & Over & Members of the Military; $15 Children and Students 25 & Under

Box Office: 602-765-0120 or online at www.thestudiophx.org/tickets





