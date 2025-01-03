Puppet Art Theater Co. to Present THE THREE BILLY GOATS GRUFF at The Great Arizona Puppet Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Guest Artist PUPPET ART THEATER CO. will present "THE THREE BILLY GOATS GRUFF": Three Billy Goats must find a way to outwit the Troll and get across the bridge so they can enjoy the field of green, green grass.

Little Billy, his older sister Brittany, and their father Bruno all try to trip-trap their way across the bridge. Will they make it?

SHOWTIMES: Thursday and Friday at 10am, Saturday at 10am & 2pm, Sunday at 2pm.

ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED. PRICES: $15 for adults (ages 13+), $10 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 or visit online.

Comments