Phoenix Chorale Unveils 2024-25 Season Featuring MusicaNova Orchestra & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Phoenix Chorale Artistic Director Christopher Gabbitas has revealed the 2024-2025 Phoenix Chorale Season, including collaborations with orchestra and Grammy-nominated choral group.

The Season will kick off October 13 at 3:00 pm at Camelback Bible Church with DURUFLÉ REQUIEM / MARTIN MASS FOR DOUBLE CHOIR. The Phoenix Chorale will be joined by True Concord, the acclaimed Grammy-nominated professional choir from Tucson, to create a powerhouse of exquisite sound. The performance will also highlight the new Fisk organ at Camelback Bible Church, a Silberman-style pipe organ that is being installed this fall at Camelback Bible Church which will be played by Dr Jeremy Filsell, Organist and Director of Music at St Thomas Church in Manhattan.

The Valley's favorite, A CHORALE CHRISTMAS will light up the holidays December 14-17 with performances at Camelback Bible Church, Brophy Chapel, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral and a special appearance at the First United Methodist Church in Mesa. These delightful concerts will bring a mix of Christmas and holiday music from across the centuries, as well as a rousing audience sing a long to put everyone in the holiday spirit.

March brings the first ever collaboration of Phoenix Chorale and MusicaNova Orchestra with TALES OF LOVE AND MAJESTY, March 8 at 7:30 pm and March 9 at 3 pm at Camelback Bible Church. The magnificent concert brings a regal and romantic evening with the pomp and grandeur of Handel’s Coronation Anthems and Ode for Queen Anne, paired with a re-discovered Edwardian gem, a love story set in Imperial Japan by British composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. Both Christopher Gabbitas, Artistic Director of Phoenix Chorale and Warren Cohen, Founder and Music Director of MusicaNova Orchestra will conduct.

The Phoenix Chorale' season will conclude in May with a celebration of American excellence, reflected in AMERICAN VOICES: PULITZER-PRIZE WINNING COMPOSERS, May 3 at 3 pm at Camelback Bible Church and May 4 at 3 pm at All Saints' Episcopal Church. Highlighting the music from the past 80 years, AMERICAN VOICES features works from such beloved composers as George Gershwin, Aaron Copland, Duke Ellington and today's sensation Rhiannon Giddens.

Season tickets are on sale now at phoenixchorale.org with a variety of options including flex and matinee packages and subscriptions for two, three and four concert series. Patrons are encouraged to order by August 12 for early bird pricing. Single tickets for all concerts will go on sale September 3.

Comments