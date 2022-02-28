​​​​​Over 200 Winners Crowned In MTCA Festival

On February 11, students from schools across the country returned to Orange County, California, to celebrate the magic of live theatre in the 2022 Musical Theatre Competitions of America (MTCA). The anticipated opportunity to take the stage in live performance again delivered an electric weekend of music, dance, and community, as students shared their joy to be back on stage doing what they love together.

Masterclasses, Adjudication, and Performances took center stage on Friday and Saturday. Students aged 8-19 competed in wide-ranging individual and group categories. Individuals participated in solo, monologue, musical theatre dance, and duet categories, while groups performed ensemble routines. Technical theatre students had the opportunity to present Set Design, Costume Design, and Makeup and Hair Design for adjudication. Students participated in multiple master classes, Technical Olympics, and individual workshops throughout the weekend.

The festival kicked off Friday night with an Opening Celebration highlighting the long-awaited journey back to the MTCA Stage. Lesley McKinnell brought the audience to their feet with an emotion-filled performance of "Let it Go." Lesley performed as Elsa in Frozen LIVE at the Hyperion Theatre at Disneyland for two years before the show closing.

Special Guest Christy Altomare, who originated the role of Anya in Anastasia on Broadway, conducted multiple masterclasses and Q & A sessions with students. In addition, Christy shared her road to Broadway and audition techniques spending time connecting with students. Christy headlined the MTCA "In My Dreams" finale following Saturday's festivities. Christy performed multiple songs and closed the show with "Journey to the Past."

Nikki Snelson, who originated the role of Brooke Wyndham in Legally Blonde, conducted multiple classes during the festival. Her energy and passion for theatre resonated with students. Students had the opportunity to work with Nikki and were featured on stage with her as she performed "The Music and the Mirror" for the festival.

In addition to hosting the main stage events, Broadway's Joe Abraham (Hairspray, Little Mermaid) served on the MTCA Creative Team. MTCA Alumni and Broadway Producer Chase Thomas (Jagged Little Pill, A Christmas Carol) returned to MTCA as Director of Operations.

What differentiates MTCA from other competitions and festivals is that each student receives a personal workshop of the materials presented by adjudicators. As a result, students receive immediate and relevant feedback that encourages growth and development. This learning opportunity is an integral part of the MTCA experience. The MTCA adjudication team is comprised of college-level theatre faculty, Broadway performers and choreographers, Disney Master Class teachers, and regional theatre owners.

"We are committed to bringing students together in a supportive community and providing unique opportunities to grow as performers. Now more than ever, Educational Theatre and the connections it creates are essential to students as they find their path back to normal."

Lisa Fry & Pia Patrick, Directors MTCA

The festival concluded Sunday with over 200 Awards presented to individuals and groups with Sweepstakes Awards going to Bay Area Performing Arts and Casting, Faith Lutheran Conservatory of the Fine Arts, and Durant Road Musical Theatre.

"MTCA gave our students the chance to develop and strengthen their skills with some of the best in the biz, but it also gave us a platform to let each student's creative voice be heard. It truly was an incredible weekend!" Brian Marshall, Director Spotlight Society.

MTCA is heading to Arizona on July 8-10, 2022, for a National Showcase. Adam Jacobs, Broadway's original Aladdin, will be the Special Guest. Back by popular demand, Nikki Snelson will be returning for more classes and Musical Theatre fun.

Registration is now open for the MTCA National Showcase on July 8-10, 2022, and MTCA 2023, on March 24-26, 2023.

Visit www.mtcofa.com for festival registration, updates, and more.