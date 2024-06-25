Musical Theatre of Anthem Hosts Minis Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Musical Theatre of Anthem has announced its brand new “Minis Musical” for ages 4-7! Join in for the expansion of our Minis program starting in the Fall! This updated program will meet throughout the semester for 75 minutes each week (12 sessions plus the performance).

The age range will be 4-7 and you will work on songs, dances, and scenes to perform a themed “Minis Musical” that will perform in December!

Ages: 4-7

Session Dates: Tuesdays 4:00 P.M. - 5:15 P.M.

08/13, 08/20, 08/27, 09/10, 09/24, 10/01, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05, 11/12, 11/19, 12/03, 12/17



Cost: $295 (no drop-ins, full session purchase required, but absences are allowed)

WHERE: MTA’s theatre performance space at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086





