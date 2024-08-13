MusicaNova Orchestra Unveils Fall Concerts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MusicaNova Orchestra has announced its concerts for the fall, two brilliant concerts that challenge the boundaries and perceptions of classical music.

Opening its season at 6 pm on October 20th at the MIM, MusicaNova will present Classical Music Goes Folk: From Copland to Tailleferre, a concert that brings together classical compositions influenced by folk traditions from around the world.

From Appalachia to Indonesia, France to Cuba, the orchestra will explore the use of folk inspirations in classical music. Highlights include Copland's original version of Appalachian Spring for 13 instruments, a new work built on Cuban rhythms, Germaine Tailleferre's use of French folk music and the Gamelan inspiration of Lou Harrison. Classical Music Goes Folk will feature two soloists, violinist Julian Nguyen and pianist José Salazar who will perform Harrison's Suite for Violin, Piano, and Small Orchestra. Salazar is also soloist on the original version of Germaine Tailleferre's Concerto for Piano and Orchestra. Although the version for an expanded orchestra has been performed occasionally, this is the first time since the premiere in 1924 that her original conception will be heard, and the first time ever in America.

“Classical Music Goes Folk offers an opportunity to hear how composers filtered music from cultures that were different from their own through the lens of their own experience and knowledge," says Music Director Warren Cohen. "The inherent tension of the mixing of cultures creates hybrids of sound that are both beautiful and unique. This is music unlike any you will ever hear anywhere else.”

Tickets for Classical Music Goes Folk are $33.50 and $38.50 and are on sale now at mim.org

On November 17 at 2 pm, MusicaNova Orchestra will kick off its Chamber Series with Sliding in Style - Trombone Choir at St. Anthony in the Desert, 12990 Shea Blvd.

Featuring the nationally renowned ASU Trombone Choir, the Sliding in Style Trombone Choir is led by MusicaNova principal trombone Brad Edwards and will be a rousing afternoon of original music and works by female and BIPOC composers.

Tickets are $20 adults/$15 students and are on sale at musicanovaaz.org

For more information on MusicaNova's programs, please visit musicanovaaz.org.

Comments