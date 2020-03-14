MusicaNova Orchestra Postpones Spring Concerts

MusicaNova Orchestra announced today it is postponing its next three concerts:

March 21, Young Artists Concert featuring Daniel Walker and Katheryn Chan.

March 29, Music with a Voice: A Concert of Reclamation, featuring the orchestra at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.

April 5, Stabat Mater: A Reflection on Holy Week, with vocal soloists and orchestra at Scottsdale Presbyterian Church.



Orchestra leaders are working with the three venues to find new dates.

MusicaNova was motivated by the same abundance of caution that so many other groups are exercising. We don't know how COVID-19 will ultimately affect Arizona, but we have seen how quickly it has spread elsewhere in the world. It is better to take precautions now than to wish we had later. The health and safety of our audience members and musicians is paramount.

At this time, the May 10 Mannheim Phenomenon concert at the Musical Instrument Museum remains as scheduled.

For patrons who bought tickets for the March 29 concert, the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts will handle refunds or transferring the tickets to the new date. Tickets purchased online for the March 21 Young Artists Concert will be honored on the new date, or the public can contact info@musicanovaaz.com to request a refund.





