MACBETH Comes to Southwest Shakespeare Company in October

Southwest Shakespeare Company opens its 30th Anniversary season on the wicked day of Friday 13th, with William Shakespeare's masterpiece, MACBETH, performances are October 13 - 28 at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St. Tickets are $53/$63 and on sale at swshakespeare.org or by calling 480-644-6500. Discounts are available for seniors, students and educators.

Macbeth

By William Shakespeare

October 13 - 28, 2023

Mesa Arts Center – Nesbitt/Elliott Playhouse

Experience Macbeth, a captivating tale of ambition, betrayal, and supernatural forces. Step into the treacherous world of medieval Scotland, as a bold warrior obsessed with power descends into murderous madness. With its gripping plot, haunting themes, and Shakespeare’s brilliance, Macbeth is a mesmerizing theatrical masterpiece.

Directed by acclaimed Shakespeare director and fight choreographer Brent Gibbs, the cast features Mace Archer in the title role and Cynnita Agent as the diabolical Lady Macbeth.

Southwest Shakespeare invites audiences to dive deeper into the drama with the Flachmann Seminar on Macbeth, Oct 14 at 9 am at Mesa Arts Center.