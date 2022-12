Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards; TheaterWorks Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Standings - 12/5/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Christian & Noelle Krugman - CURTAIN CALL - Various 23%

Samantha Zell - GYPSY AFTER DARK - Arizona Broadway Theatre 18%

Karen Stanley Burns - AN OTHERWISE MAGICAL LIFE - Theater Artist's Studio 17%

Keath Hall - HOW I CAME TO BE BUFFALO BILL - Ronin Theatre Company 15%

Damon Bolling - TAKING THE WHEEL - UCAT 14%

Keath Hall - BUFFALO BILL - Ronin Theatre 8%

Brenda Foley & Will Rogers - BROADWAY CURIOUS - The Bridge Initiative 4%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ashley Harkey - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Mesa Encore Theatre 13%

Paul Pederson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - TheaterWorks 12%

Emma England & Marie South - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Limelight 9%

Alex Kass - PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD - Ronin theatre company 8%

Marley DeGroodt - BONNIE & CLYDE - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre 6%

Kurtis Overby - CHICAGO - Arizona Broadway Theatre 6%

Cydney Trent - JUNIE B. JONES - TheaterWorks 5%

Lynzee 4Man - BE MORE CHILL - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre 5%

Eric Sciotto - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Phoenix Theatre Company 4%

David Barker - HAMLET - Southwest Shakespeare Company 4%

Lauran Stanis - SINGING IN THE RAIN - Phoenix Theater 4%

Trisha Ditsworth - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Scottsdale Desert Stages 3%

Debby Rosenthal - SUDS - Fountain Hills Theater 3%

Stephen Casey - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Arizona Broadway Theatre 3%

Nick Flores - ALTAR BOYZ - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre 3%

Paul Pedersen - CHILDREN OF EDEN - TheaterWorks 3%

Sergio Mejía - ON YOUR FEET! - Phoenix Theatre 3%

Kurtis Overby - ELF - Arizona Broadway Theatre 2%

Emma England - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Limelight 1%

Brian Maticic - THE SUPERHERO ULTRAFERNO - Theater Works 1%

Lauran Stanis - HAPPY DAYS - Arizona Broadway Theatre 0%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Taylor Moschetti - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Mesa Encore Theatre 15%

Heather Riddle - LES MISERABLES - Desert Foothills Theatre 12%

Richard Courtney - BONNIE & CLYDE - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre 8%

Ivy Pickard - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Starlight Community Theatre 8%

Emma England - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Limelight 7%

Dolores D'Amore Goldsmith - THE MYSTERIOUS DISAPPEARANCE - Theatre Artists Studio 6%

Kathi Miller & Brenda Moulder - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Theater Works 6%

Lottie Dixon - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Arizona Broadway Theatre 4%

Shelby Maticic - LUNA & SOLIS - Brelby Productions 4%

Corinne Hawkins - CAMELOT - Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 3%

Ashley Gamba - THE BOOK OF WILL - The Phoenix Theatre Company 3%

Aurelie Flores - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre 3%

Cassandra Klaphake - CHICAGO - Arizona Broadway Theatre 2%

Maci Hosler - FARINELLI AND THE KING - Southwest Shakespeare Company 2%

Elizabeth Peterson - THE SUPERHERO ULTRAFERNO - TheaterWorks 2%

Patrick Holt - INTO THE WOODS - Arizona Repertory Theatre 2%

Carter Conaway - GYPSY - Arizona Broadway Theatre 2%

Melody Knudson - PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD - Ronin theatre 2%

Lindsey Penner - A FEMININE ENDING - The Bridge Initiative 2%

Richard Courtney - FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre 1%

Ivy Kanani - FROZEN THE MUSICAL - Desert Stages theatre 1%

Lottie Dixon - HAPPY DAYS - Arizona Broadway Theatre 1%

Lottie Dixon - GAME SHOW - Arizona Broadway Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Taylor Moschetti - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Mesa Encore Theatre 12%

Chris Hamby - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Theater Works 10%

Ron May - ASSASSINS - Stray Cat Theatre 10%

Sandi Carll - LES MISERABLES - Desert Foothills Theatre 7%

Mark and Lynzee 4Man - BE MORE CHILL - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre 6%

Chris Hamby - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Theater Works 5%

Emma England & Marie South - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Limelight 5%

Meribeth Reeves - JUNIE B. JONES - Theater Works 5%

Lisa Barton - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Desert Stages 4%

Lisa Figueroa - BONNIE & CLYDE - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre 4%

Trisha Ditsworth - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre 4%

Stephen Casey - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Arizona Broadway Theatre 4%

Danny Gorman - GYPSY - Arizona Broadway Theatre 3%

Tregony Shepherd - SWEENEY TODD - Mesa Community College 2%

Debby Rosenthal - SUDS - Fountain Hills Theater 2%

Renee Werkheiser - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Art and Sol 2%

Kurtis Overby - CHICAGO - Arizona Broadway Theatre 2%

Emma England & Marie South - NEWSIES - Limelight 2%

Emma England & Christian Graca - FREAKY FRIDAY - Limelight 2%

Carmen Jackobi - FARINELLI AND THE KING - Southwest Shakespeare Company 2%

Pasha Yamotahari - ON YOUR FEET - The Phoenix Theater Company 2%

Jan Williams - SOUND OF MUSIC - Almost Famous Theatre Company 1%

Monica Sampson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Art and Sol 1%

Rob Watson - HAPPY DAYS - Arizona Broadway Theatre 1%

Kurtis Overby - GYPSY - Arizona Broadway Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Van Rockwell - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Starlight Theatre 8%

Shelby Maticic - LUNA & SOLIS - Brelby Productions 8%

Ken Urso - GAME SHOW - Arizona Broadway Theatre 6%

Rachel Redleaf - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Greasepaint 6%

Virginia Olivieri - OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD - Stray Cat Theatre 6%

Anne Vogel - UNRETOUCHED - Theater Artists Studio 5%

Janis Webb - MYSTERIOUS DISAPPEARANCE - Theatre Artist Studio 5%

Van Rockwell and Nicole thompson - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Desert Stages theatre co 5%

George Canady - DONE TO DEATH - Starlight Community Theater 4%

Cody Dull - THE COUNTRY HOUSE - Stage Left Productions 4%

Van Rockwell - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre 4%

Eric Schoen - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre 4%

Shelby & Brian Maticic - SUPERHERO ULTRAFERNO - TheaterWorks 3%

David Ira Goldstein - HAMLET - Southwest Shakespeare Company 3%

Van Rockwell - DRINKING HABITS - Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 3%

Janis Webb - THE MYSTERIOUS DISAPPEARANCE - Theatre Artists Studio 2%

Cody Dull - THE GODS OF COMEDY - Stage Left Productions 2%

Kathleen Butler - A DELICATE BALANCE - Theatre Artists Studio 2%

Louis Farber - BRIGHT COLORS AND BOLD PATTERNS - Stray Cat Theatre 2%

Louis Farber - SHEEPDOG - Stray Cat Theatre 2%

Daniela Crispo - A FEMININE ENDING - The Bridge Initiative 2%

Jim Gradillas - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - West Valley Stages 2%

Jan Williams - CASH ON DELIVERY - Almost Famous Theatre Company 2%

Cody Goulder - PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD - Ronin theater 2%

Lee Cooley - HOW I CAME TO BE BUFFALO BILL - Ronin Theatre Company 2%



Best Ensemble Performance

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Mesa Encore Theatre 13%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre 7%

NEWSIES - Limelight 6%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Theater Works 6%

CLUE ON STAGE - Stage Left Productions 5%

LES MISERABLES - Desert Foothills Theatre 5%

INTO THE WOODS - Scottsdale Desert Stages 4%

ASSASSINS - Stray Cat Theatre 3%

SUDS - Fountain Hills Theater 3%

LUNA & SOLIS - Brelby Productions 3%

FOOTLOOSE - Starlight Community Theatre 3%

JUNIE B. JONES - Theaterworks 3%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Starlight Community Theatre 3%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Arizona Broadway Theatre 3%

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Phoenix Theatre 2%

THE MYSTERIOUS DISAPEARNCE - Phoenix Theatre 2%

CHILDREN OF EDEN - TheaterWorks 2%

CHICAGO - Arizona Broadway Theatre 2%

A FEMININE ENDING - The Bridge Initiative 2%

SWEENEY TODD IN CONCERT - MCC Musical Theatre 2%

LITTLE MERMAID - Hale Theatre 2%

PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD - Ronin theatre company 1%

THE BOOK OF WILL - The Phoenix Theatre Company 1%

DRINKING HABITS - Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 1%

DELICATE BALANCE - Theatre Artists Studio 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brady Fiscus - BE MORE CHILL - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre 17%

Matt Stetler - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Mesa Encore Theatre 14%

Brady Fiscus - CARRIE - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre 9%

Stacey Walston - HAMLET - Southwest Shakespeare Company 7%

Nathaniel White - SUPERHERO ULTRAFERNO - TheaterWorks 6%

Brady Fiscus - INTO THE WOODS - Scottsdale Desert Stages 5%

Bret Reese - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Arizona Broadway Theatre 5%

Nicole Thompson - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Desert Stages theatre co 5%

Jordan McAuliffe - JUNIE B JONES - TheaterWorks 5%

Krystalynn Newbury - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Theater Works 5%

Jeff A. Davis - CHICAGO - Arizona Broadway Theatre 4%

Stacey Walston - A FEMININE ENDING - The Bridge Initiative 4%

Stacey Watson - A DELICATE BALANCE - Theatre Artists Studio 4%

Aaron Curry - GYPSY - Arizona Broadway Theatre 3%

Daniel Davisson - SINGING IN THE RAIN - Phoenix Theater 2%

Jose Luis Santiago - GHOST - Arizona Broadway Theatre 2%

Brady Fiscus - CHESS - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre 2%

Brady Fiscus - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Scottsdale Desert Stages 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Michael Snyder - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Mesa Encore Theatre 18%

Mark 4Man - BE MORE CHILL - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre 13%

Jennifer Adams - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Theater Works 9%

Ken Goodenberger - LES MISERABLES - Desert Foothills Theatre 8%

Adam Berger - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Arizona Broadway Theatre 7%

Elise Kurbat - JUNIE B. JONES - Theater Works 7%

Cathy Hauan - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre 6%

Darin Shyrock - SWEENEY TODD - Mesa Community College 6%

Jennifer Adams - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Theater Works 5%

Ken Goodenberger and Thomas Hartwell - CHESS - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre 5%

John Luke Osorio - SOUND OF MUSIC - Almost Famous Theatre Company 4%

Tom Wojtas - SUDS - Fountain Hills Theater 3%

Sergio Freeman Osuna - FARINELLI AND THE KING - Southwest Shakespeare Company 3%

Brenda Hankins - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Black Theatre Troupe 2%

Ken Goodenberger - SUPERHERO ULTRAFERNO - TheaterWorks 2%

Mark Galinovsky - ELF - Arizona Broadway Theatre 2%

James May - GYPSY - Arizona Broadway Theatre 1%



Best Musical

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Mesa Encore Theatre 16%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Theater Works 10%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Desert Stage’s 9%

NEWSIES - Limelight 7%

LES MISERABLES - Desert Foothills Theatre 6%

BE MORE CHILL - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre 5%

A GENTLEMANS GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Scottsdale Community College 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Phoenix Theatre Company 4%

CAMELOT - Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 4%

CARRIE - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre 4%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Arizona Broadway Theatre 4%

CHILDREN OF EDEN - Theater Works 4%

SUDS - Fountain Hills Theater 3%

JUNIE B. JONES - TheatreWorks 3%

LITTLE MERMAID - Starlight community theatre 3%

ALWAYS PATSY CLINE - Phoenix Theatre 2%

CHICAGO - Arizona Broadway Theatre 2%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - The Phoenix theatre 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre 2%

ON YOUR FEET! - Phoenix Theatre 1%

FARINELLI AND THE KING - Southwest Shakespeare Company 1%

GYPSY - Arizona Broadway Theatre 1%

MY 80 YEAR OLD BOYFRIEND - Arizona Theatre Company 1%

HIGH FIDELITY - Arizona Repertory Theatre 0%

FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Black Theatre Troupe 0%



Best New Play Or Musical

GHOSTS OF BOGOTÁ - Stray Cat Theatre 16%

THE HELLO GIRLS - The Phoenix Theater Company 15%

LUNA AND SOLIS - Brelby Productions 14%

REINVENTING RICK - Starlight Community theater 14%

MYSTERIOUS DISAPPEARANCE - Theatre Artists Studio 9%

SUPERHERO ULTRAFERNO - TheaterWorks 8%

THE SUPERHERO ULTRAFERNO - Theater Works 8%

UNRETOUCHED - Theatre Artists Studio 7%

MY 80 YEAR OLD BOYFRIEND - Arizona Theatre Company 5%

SHALL I COMPARE THEE: THE SONNETS - Southwest Shakespeare Company 5%



Best Performer In A Musical

Noelle Krugman - LES MISERABLES - Desert Foothills Theatre 11%

Isreal Rodriguez - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Mesa Encore Theatre 9%

Tre Moore - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Limelight 8%

Lexi Archer - BONNIE & CLYDE - Desert Stage’s 6%

Toby Yatso - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Phoenix Theatre Company 5%

Isabella Quinn - LITTLE WOMEN - Chaparral HS 5%

Zara Sego - JUNIE B JONES - TheaterWorks 5%

Azra Kearns - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - TheaterWorks 4%

Alexandra (Ixy) Utpadel - INTO THE WOODS - Scottsdale Desert Stages 4%

Sabrina Petroski - SUDS - Fountain Hills Theater 3%

Bridgette Lee Phipps - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - TheaterWorks 3%

Vinny Chavez - ASSASSINS - Stray Cat Theatre 3%

Adam Shelton - CAMELOT - Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 3%

Nick Hambruch - CHESS - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre 3%

Matthew Eads - LITTLE MERMAID - Starlight community theatre 3%

Noah Sucato - BONNIE & CLYDE - Desert Stage’s 3%

Gillian Elliott - SWEENEY TODD IN CONCERT - MCC Musical Theatre 2%

Josephine Maldonado - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Mesa Encore Theatre 2%

Alexandra (Ixy) Utpadel - CAMELOT - Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 2%

Ali Giordano - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Desert Stages Theatre 2%

Cassie Chilton - ALWAYS…PATSY CLINE - The Phoenix Theatre Company 2%

Renee Koher - GYPSY - Arizona Broadway Theater 1%

Miles Romney - FARINELLI ANFD THE KING - Southwest Shakespeare Company 1%

Cassandra Klaphake - GYPSY - Arizona Broadway Theatre 1%

Liz Fallon - CHICAGO - Arizona Broadway Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Christian Krugman - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Don Bluth front row 10%

Karen Burns - OTHERWISE MAGICAL LIFE - Theatre Artists Studio 9%

Shayla Forero - AWAY FROM A MANGER - Limelight 6%

Keath hall - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Starlight 5%

Noah Delgado - LUNA & SOLIS - Brelby Productions 3%

Jamie Michael Parnell - GAME SHOW - Arizona Broadway Theatre 3%

Pam Fields - MYSTERIOUS DISAPPEARANCE - Theatre Artist Studio 3%

Nickela Rooney - LUNA & SOLIS - Brelby Productions 3%

Melody Lieberman - GAME SHOW - Arizona Broadway Theatre 3%

Lizzy McGroder - UNRETOUCHED - Theatre Artists Studio 3%

Bobby Havens - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre 3%

Shelly Boucher - THE GODS OF COMEDY - Stage Left Productions 3%

Hector Coris - THE GODS OF COMEDY - Stage Left Productions 2%

Samantha Hartwell - REINVENTING RICK - Starlight Community Theater 2%

Alana Samuels - A FEMININE ENDING - The Bridge Initiative 2%

Michael Kary - THE BOOK OF WILL - The Phoenix Theatre Company 2%

Olivia Feldman - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Greasepaint Yourh Theatre 2%

Brian Shahenian - CLUE ON STAGE - Stage Left Productions 2%

Matthew Harris - THE SUPERHERO ULTRAFERNO - Theater Works 2%

Abeth Spencer - DONE TO DEATH - Starlight Community Theater 2%

Michael Thompson - BRIGHT COLORS AND BOLD PATTERNS - Stray Cat Theatre 2%

Bennett Curran - GAME SHOW - Arizona Broadway Theatre 2%

Allison Sell - HAMLET - Southwest Shakespeare Company 2%

Andrea Hough - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest 1%

Paul Hartwell - DONE TO DEATH - Starlight Community Theater 1%



Best Play

JUNIE B. JONES - Theaterworks 7%

THE BOOK OF WILL - The Phoenix Theatre Company 6%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Don Bluth Front Row 6%

GAME SHOW - Arizona Broadway Theatre 6%

TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre 5%

LUNA & SOLIS - Brelby Productions 5%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Starlight Community Theatre 5%

UNRETOUCHED - Theatre Artist's Studio 5%

DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Greasepaint 4%

DONE TO DEATH - Starlight Community Theater 4%

MYSTERIOUS DISAPPEARANCE - Theatre Artists Studio 4%

THE COUNTRY HOUSE - Stage Left Productions 4%

GHOSTS OF BOGOTÁ - Stray Cat Theatre 3%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Greasepaint Theatre 3%

THE TEMPEST - Southwest Shakespeare Company 3%

OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD - Stray Cat Theatre 3%

A FEMININE ENDING - The Bridge Initiative 2%

FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre 2%

THE MYSTERIOUS DISAPPEARANCE - Theatre Artists Studio 2%

SUPERHERO ULTRAFERNO - TheaterWorks 2%

GODS OF COMEDY - Stage Left Productions 1%

THE GODS OF COMEDY - Stage Left Productions 1%

CASH ON DELIVERY - Almost Famous Theatre Company 1%

20TH CENTURY BLUES - Stage Left Productions 1%

BRIGHT COLORS AND BOLD PATTERNS - Stray Cat Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ally Baumlin - CARRIE - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre 12%

Cheryl Briley - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Mesa Encore Theatre 11%

William Smith - LES MISERABLES - Desert Foothills Theatre 10%

Dori Brown - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Theater Works 9%

Leroy Timblin - THE COUNTRY HOUSE - Stage Left Productions 8%

Michelle Johnston - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Starlight Community Theatre 8%

Douglas Clarke - THE MYSTERIOUS DISAPPEARANCE - Theatre Artists Studio 7%

Dori Brown - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Theater Works 5%

Nate Bertone - CHICAGO - Arizona Broadway Theatre 3%

Tianna Torrilhon-Wood - SHEEPDOG - Stray Cat Theatre 3%

Christian Fleming - HAPPY DAYS - Arizona Broadway Theatre 3%

Douglas Clarke - ASSASSINS - Stray Cat Theatre 3%

Douglas Clarke - BRIGHT COLORS AND BOLD PATTERNS - Stray Cat Theatre 3%

Douglas Clarke - THE BOOK OF WILL - The Phoenix Theater Company 2%

Douglas Clarke - HAMLET - Southwest Shakespeare Company 2%

Bryan Rosen - GAME SHOW - Arizona Broadway Theatre 2%

Bobby Sample - SUPERHERO ULTRAFERNO - TheaterWorks 2%

Dori Brown - SEUSSICAL - TheaterWorks 2%

Mark Baris - A DELICATE BALANCE - Theatre Artists Studio 2%

Molly Lajoie and Rick Sandifer - WINTER WONDERETTES - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre 2%

Deborah Lee Hall and Rick Sandifer - FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre 1%

Bobby Sample - THE SUPERHERO ULTRAFERNO - TheaterWorks 0%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tom Drewinski - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Mesa Encore Theatre 16%

Garrett Unterreiner - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Theater Works 10%

Will Snider - INTO THE WOODS - Scottsdale Desert Stages 9%

Garrett Unterreiner - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Theater Works 7%

Peter Bish - THE TEMPEST - Southwest Shakespeare Company 7%

Van rockwell - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Starlight Community 7%

Nicole Thompson - DONE TO DEATH - Starlight Community is 6%

Garrett Unterreiner - JUNIE B. JONES - Theater Works 5%

Jesse Worley - CHICAGO - Arizona Broadway Theatre 4%

Van Rockwell - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Starlight Community Theatre 4%

Justin Haffner and Emmy Paine - CLUE - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre 4%

Van Rockwell, Roger McKay - DRINKING HABITS - Don Bluth Front Row Theatre 4%

Garrett Unterreiner - THE SUPERHERO ULTRAFERNO - TheaterWorks 3%

Kenseye Fort - CHESS - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre 3%

Jesse Worley - ELF - Arizona Broadway Theatre 3%

Cliff Williams - FIVE WOMEN IN A CHAPEL - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre 3%

Jesse Worley - HAPPY DAYS - Arizona Broadway Theatre 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Westley Caryl - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Limelight 9%

Carlos Sanchez Beltran - BONNIE & CLYDE - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre 8%

Henry Dyson - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Mesa Encore Theatre 6%

Damon Bolling - ASSASSINS - Stray Cat Theatre 6%

Noah sucato - BE MORE CHILL - Desert Stage’s 5%

Rudy Bogojevich - INTO THE WOODS - Scottsdale Desert Stages 5%

Ashley Letizia - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Mesa Encore Theatre 5%

Brookyln Martin - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - TheaterWorks 4%

Brian Maticic - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Theater Works 4%

Evan Kaushesh - BE MORE CHILL - Desert Stage’s 4%

Beau Heckman - FARINELLI AND THE KING - Southwest Shakespeare Company 4%

Kayla McLemore - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Theaterworks 3%

Josh Pike - CHILDREN OF EDEN - TheaterWorks 3%

Brooklyn Martin - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Starlight community theater 3%

Nova Farrell - JUNIE B JONES - Theaterworks 3%

Alexandra (Ixy) Utpadel - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Scottsdale Desert Stages 3%

Matthew Ryan Harris - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Scottsdale Desert Stages 3%

Tyler Pirrung - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Arizona Broadway Theatre 3%

Gillian Elliott - SWEENEY TODD - Mesa Community College 2%

Gage Vaughn - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Mesa Encore Theatre 2%

Scott Ricafort - SUDS - Fountain Hills Theater 2%

Trevon Powell - SWEENEY TODD IN CONCERT - MCC Musical Theatre 2%

Kathleen Berger - CARRIE - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre 2%

Jamie Michael Parnell - ELF - Arizona Broadway Theatre 2%

Matthew Dodaro - CHILDREN OF EDEN - TheaterWorks 2%