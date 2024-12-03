LOUIS: A SILENT FILM WITH LIVE ACCOMPANIMENT BY WYNTON MARSALIS is Coming to Chandler Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



World-renowned trumpeter, bandleader and composer, Wynton Marsalis is coming to Chandler Center for the Arts on May 22, 2025 at 7:00 pm for an unprecedented event: LOUIS: A SILENT FILM WITH LIVE ACCOMPANIMENT BY Wynton Marsalis.

LOUIS, a contemporary silent film about Louis Armstrong, will be brought to life as renowned jazz musician Wynton Marsalis performs on stage leading an all-star 13-piece jazz ensemble.

Tickets for LOUIS: A SILENT FILM WITH LIVE ACCOMPANIMENT BY Wynton Marsalis are $56, $66, $76, $86.

Directed by Dan Pritzker and shot by Academy Award-winning cinematographer Vilmos Zsigmond, LOUIS is an homage to Louis Armstrong and celebrates the deep musical heritage of New Orleans. LOUIS: A SILENT FILM WITH LIVE ACCOMPANIMENT BY Wynton Marsalis is a captivating blend of vintage cinema and contemporary musical brilliance. Please note: This film is rated R for mature content.

“The idea of accompanying a silent film telling a mythical tale of a young Louis Armstrong was appealing to me,” says Marsalis. “Of course, calling it a silent film is a misnomer — there will be plenty of music, and jazz is like a conversation between the players so there’ll be no shortage of dialogue."

Marsalis will play a score comprised primarily of his own compositions with the jazz ensemble. As part of the program, pianist Cecile Licad will play the music of 19th century American composer L.M. Gottschalk.

ABOUT Wynton Marsalis

Winner of nine Grammy awards and a Pulitzer Prize in music, Wynton Marsalis is one of the most outstanding jazz musicians and trumpeters of this–or any other–generation. A favorite among jazz musicians and audiences worldwide, he is a brilliant composer and a bandleader in the tradition of Duke Ellington, and the driving creative force behind Jazz at Lincoln Center’s creation and success.

Comments