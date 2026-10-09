LOS QUE REGRESAN to Make World Premiere at Teatro Dignidad
The play by award-winning Mexican playwright Hugo Salcedo will be directed by Eva Zorrilla Tessler and Alida Holguín Gunn.
Teatro Dignidad will present the world premiere of Los Que Regresan (Those Who Return) by Hugo Salcedo, directed by Eva Zorrilla Tessler and Alida Holguín Gunn. The play is translated by Eva Tessler, with dramaturgy by Alida Gunn. Performances will run November 5-22, 2026.
In this World Premiere, generational trauma collides with the cruelty of our immigration system. Salcedo deftly paints a portrait of one family compelled to cope with the fear of indeterminate detention and forced 'self-deportation.' (English with some Spanish)
'Los que Regresan / Those Who Return' by award-winning Mexican playwright Hugo Salcedo tells the story of a wife and disabled husband living in Tlaquepaque, Mexico, and their estranged son and his young family who return to them after they feel threatened by 'Project Homecoming' and 'Self-Deportation' policies established in May of 2025. Vicente, his partner, a dreamer, and their three young children pack up their lives and move to Mexico, a country where he hasn't lived for 12 years, his partner hasn't known since she was a child, and their American Citizen children have never been. The journey is tiring, children are uprooted, career prospects are poor, adjustment is difficult, his estranged father bristles at the idea of 'five more mouths to feed', but love, family, and determination will bring people together to strive for a better future.
The play will include a series of panels and talkbacks after Sunday Matinees on 11/08/26 & 11/15/26, pertaining to current policies and their direct and environmental impact on local and international communities.
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