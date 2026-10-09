LOS QUE REGRESAN to Make World Premiere at Teatro Dignidad

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Teatro Dignidad will present the world premiere of Los Que Regresan (Those Who Return) by Hugo Salcedo, directed by Eva Zorrilla Tessler and Alida Holguín Gunn. The play is translated by Eva Tessler, with dramaturgy by Alida Gunn. Performances will run November 5-22, 2026.

In this World Premiere, generational trauma collides with the cruelty of our immigration system. Salcedo deftly paints a portrait of one family compelled to cope with the fear of indeterminate detention and forced 'self-deportation.' (English with some Spanish)

'Los que Regresan / Those Who Return' by award-winning Mexican playwright Hugo Salcedo tells the story of a wife and disabled husband living in Tlaquepaque, Mexico, and their estranged son and his young family who return to them after they feel threatened by 'Project Homecoming' and 'Self-Deportation' policies established in May of 2025. Vicente, his partner, a dreamer, and their three young children pack up their lives and move to Mexico, a country where he hasn't lived for 12 years, his partner hasn't known since she was a child, and their American Citizen children have never been. The journey is tiring, children are uprooted, career prospects are poor, adjustment is difficult, his estranged father bristles at the idea of 'five more mouths to feed', but love, family, and determination will bring people together to strive for a better future.

The play will include a series of panels and talkbacks after Sunday Matinees on 11/08/26 & 11/15/26, pertaining to current policies and their direct and environmental impact on local and international communities.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 09 Hrs 06 Min 04 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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