Kelli O'Hara Joins The Seth Rudetsky Concert Series at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Producer Mark Cortale’s Broadway concert series hosted by Sirius XM radio star Seth Rudetsky returns to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts this month. The internationally acclaimed series will present Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara performing on Saturday, October 19th at 8:00 PM. The format of the concert will be a seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky’s insightful, funny and revealing questions – and the music from Kelli O’Hara’s extraordinary career. This is a spontaneous evening of show-stopping songs and hilarity not to be missed. For tickets and information to see Broadway superstar Kelli O’Hara live in-concert, accompanied by Seth Rudetsky, please visit https://scottsdaleperformingarts.org/event/the-seth-rudetsky-concert-series-kelli-ohara/ or call 480-499-TKTS (8587).

Tony Award®-winning actress Kelli O’Hara has established herself as one of Broadway’s greatest leading ladies. The Emmy®- and Grammy®-nominated actress has appeared in twelve Broadway shows, for which she has garnered eight Tony nominations. She won the 2015 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, along with Grammy, Drama League, and Outer Critics nominations for her portrayal of Anna Leonowens in The King and I. O’Hara’s other Broadway credits include Kiss Me Kate, The Bridges of Madison County, Nice Work if You Can Get It, South Pacific, The Pajama Game, The Light in the Piazza, Sweet Smell of Success, Follies, Dracula, and Jekyll & Hyde.

O’Hara received an Emmy Award nomination for her portrayal of Katie Bonner in Topic’s hit web series The Accidental Wolf, and she can currently be seen on HBO’s The Gilded Age. Additional film and television credits include Showtime’s Masters of Sex, 13 Reasons Why, Blue Bloods, All My Children, All the Bright Places, Peter Pan Live!, Sex & The City 2, Martin Scorsese’s The Key to Reserva, The Good Fight, N3mbers, and Car Talk. In 2015, she made history as the first artist to make the crossover from Broadway to opera when she made her Metropolitan Opera debut in Lehar’s The Merry Widow, opposite Renee Fleming, and in 2018 returned as Despina in Mozart’s Cosi Fan Tutte. She was last seen at The Metropolitan Opera in the world premiere of Kevin Puts’s The Hours as Laura Brown. O’Hara is a frequent performer on PBS’s live telecasts and The Kennedy Center Honors, and she often performs alongside The New York Philharmonic and The New York Pops. Along with her two Grammy nominations, her solo albums, Always and Wonder in the World, are available on Ghostlight. O’Hara recently completed a critically–acclaimed, limited Broadway engagement of the new musical Days of Wine and Roses, which also garnered rave reviews during its 2023 Off-Broadway run at The Atlantic Theatre Company. She won the Outer Critics Circle Award and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical, in addition to receiving Tony and Drama League Nominations for her role. This production has been a labor of love for O’Hara and composer Adam Guettel, who dedicated the last twenty-one years to its development. Upcoming projects include season three of The Gilded Age.

A few days after Broadway shut down in 2020, Seth Rudetsky and his husband, James Wesley Jackson, started hosting the livestream Stars In The House, which raises money for The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund). They’ve had reunions of Broadway shows like A Chorus Line, Ragtime, and The Producers (with Nathan, Matthew and Mel!) and TV shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Taxi, and E.R. (with George Clooney). So far, they’ve raised more than $1.1 million dollars and recently celebrated their three-year anniversary of the show. Before that, Rudetsky spent many years on Broadway as a pianist and conductor and two years as a comedy writer on The Rosie O’Donnell Show (three Emmy® nominations with his co-writers). He is now the afternoon deejay on the SiriusXM Broadway channel, as well as the host of Seth Speaks. He performed his show, Deconstructing Broadway in London, Boston (Irne award), and Los Angeles (with Barbra Streisand in the audience!). He co-wrote and co-starred in Disaster! (The New York Times critics’ pick) on Broadway, which was licensed by Music Theater International and is being performed around the country. He’s written the books Seth’s Broadway Diary Volume 1 and 2 (Dress Circle publishing) and has also authored two young adult novels—My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan and The Rise and Fall of a Theater Geek (Random House)—and, of course, Musical Theatre For Dummies. Rudetsky and Jackson co-produced the “What the World Needs Now Is Love” recording with Broadway Records (#1 on iTunes), featuring amazing singers like Idina Menzel, Audra MacDonald, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and so many more, to help the victims and families of the Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting. He and Jackson also produce and host the yearly Voices For The Voiceless concert to benefit You Gotta Believe, which helps older foster kids find families (stars have included Tina Fey and Jessie Mueller). They also produce/host 13 Concert For America benefits, which help nonprofits like National Immigration Law Center and NAACP (stars have included Audra McDonald and Chita Rivera). Jackson and Rudetsky run Seth’s Big Fat Broadway Cruise, which brings Broadway stars and Broadway lovers together to fabulous destinations! You can learn more about Rudetsky’s cruises and watch his videos at SethRudetsky.com.

