Great AZ Puppets to Present HANSEL & GRETEL

"HANSEL & GRETEL" will play the Great Arizona Puppet Theatre from September 5-29.

Large, hand-crafted rod puppets tell the traditional tale of a poor brother and sister, a wicked witch, and an amazing, magical gingerbread house with music from Humperdinck's opera. Recommended for ages 5 and up.

SHOWTIMES: Thursdays and Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm.

ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED: $15 for adults (ages 13+), $10 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org




