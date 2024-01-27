Great AZ Puppet Theater Will Present Shows For Families and Teens Next Month

HOTEL SAGUARO will run February 7-23, with PUPPET SHORTS FOR TEENS playing on February 10.

By: Jan. 27, 2024

The Great Arizona Puppet Theatre has announced two shows in February.

February 7-23

"HOTEL SAGUARO"

Meet silly Sammy Saguaro, his wise Grandpa and the desert birds and animals that call the saguaro their home in this funny, award-winning show about this amazing cactus and its role here in the beautiful Sonoran Desert. Recommended for ages 4 and up. **NO SHOWS FEB. 24-25

Saturday, February 10 at 7:00pm

"PUPPET SHORTS FOR TEENS"

Do your kids think they're too old or too cool for puppets? Well, think again!! Saturday, February 10 the Great AZ Puppet Theater is launching its first ever Puppet Shorts for Teens night! Come out for an evening of short-form puppet acts geared for teens and their families. From artsy and thought-provoking, to weird and wacky, this will be a night you won't want to miss! Advance ticket purchase is required. $15 per person. 7:00pm (doors at 6:30).

SHOWTIMES (unless otherwise noted): Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm.

PRICES (unless otherwise noted): ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED. $15 for adults (ages 13+), $10 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit the button below.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org



SPONSORED BY HERBERGER THEATER CENTER




