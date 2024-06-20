FOOTLOOSE Comes to Suze's Prescott Center for the Arts This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Suze's Prescott Center for the Arts has announced the Teen Summer Stock Ensemble’s production of the musical "Footloose," opening on June 28, 2024. This dynamic production, directed by Scott Neese with music directed by Chris Tenney, showcases the extraordinary talents of the rising young stars from the Prescott area community.

"Footloose", starring Angel Morado as Ren, and Norah Steverson as Ariel, follows the journey of Ren McCormack, a teenager from Chicago who moves to a small town where dancing is banned. Determined to challenge the status quo, Ren encourages the town to embrace the joy of dance and self-expression. This beloved musical features high-energy dance numbers and memorable songs that have captivated audiences worldwide.

Performance Dates:

Friday, June 28, 2024, at 7:00 PM

Saturday, June 29, 2024, at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Sunday, June 30, 2024, at 2:00 PM

Friday, July 5, 2024, at 7:00 PM

Saturday, July 6, 2024, at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Sunday, July 7, 2024, at 2:00 PM

Jenn Flaa, Executive Director of Suze’s PCA, expressed her excitement: "Our Teen Summer Stock Ensemble participants have put in tremendous effort to bring 'Footloose' to life. This production is a testament to their hard work, passion, and their incredible spirit. The set is breathtaking!”

Tickets for "Footloose" are available now and can be purchased through the Suze’s PCA website or at the box office. Early booking is encouraged as performances are expected to sell out quickly.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit https://prescottartcenter.org/ or contact the box office at 928-445-3286.

