DIARY OF A WIMPY KID Will Come to Valley Youth Theatre

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Valley Youth Theatre (VYT) is bringing the world of middle school mischief to life with its upcoming production of Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical, based on the bestselling book series by Jeff Kinney. For the first time, the beloved story that has entertained millions of readers will leap from page to stage from April 10 - 26, 2026, at VYT’s downtown Phoenix Theatre.

Featuring a cast of talented young performers ages 10 to 18 from across the Valley, the production captures the humor, awkwardness and heart of growing up. Through energetic musical numbers and laugh-out-loud moments, audiences will follow Greg Heffley as he navigates the social minefield of middle school, popularity and friendship while trying to avoid the dreaded Cheese Touch.

The musical features a book by Kevin Del Aguila with music and lyrics by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler, based on Kinney’s internationally bestselling book series and the 20th Century Fox films.

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid has become a cultural phenomenon for young readers,” said Leigh Ann Dolan, Executive Director of Valley Youth Theatre. “We are thrilled to bring this story to life for the first time on the VYT stage. The themes of friendship, growing up and finding where you belong resonate deeply with young people, and our cast brings incredible energy and authenticity to Greg’s world.”

The production also marks a special moment for Valley Youth Theatre as many of the performers are new faces to the VYT stage, including several students who first became involved with the organization through its education camps and classes.

With a blend of comedy, catchy songs and relatable storytelling, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical promises to be a fun theatrical experience for audiences of all ages, especially anyone who remembers the awkward, hilarious years of growing up.

Performances of Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical will run April 10 - 26, 2026, at Valley Youth Theatre, located at 525 N. First St., Phoenix. Ticket prices start at $28.50, including fees. Tickets may be purchased at www.vyt.com/tickets or by calling the VYT box office at 602-253- 8188. Group rates are available for parties of 20 or more.

Cast Members include:

Colton Wilcher (Laveen, Vista Del Sur – Phoenix) — Greg Hefley

Jackson Beeson (Payson, homeschool) — Rowley Jefferson

Westley Armbrust (Gilbert, Arizona State University – Tempe) — Frank Hefley Nora Bermudez (Gilbert, Mesquite High School) — Susan Hefley

Jacob Hammond (Scottsdale, Our Lady of Perpetual Help – Scottsdale) — Rodrick Hefley Charlotte Mikalsky (Scottsdale, Sonoran Sky Elementary) — Patty Farrell Wade Miller (Scottsdale, Sonoran Sky Elementary) — Chirag Gupta

Blake Benton (Phoenix, Pardes Jewish Day School) — Fregley / Creighton the Cretin Beni Bermudez (Gilbert, Mesquite High School) — Bryce Anderson / Joshie Milan Marcinek (Phoenix, Alpha School – Scottsdale) — Claire

Alexia Lade (Goodyear, Mabel Padgett Elementary) — Christine Hosey Logan Billings (Phoenix, Arizona School for the Arts) — Lionel James

Beckett Gambrel (Phoenix, Sunnyslope High School) — Paulene

Elizabeth Beckstein (Scottsdale, North Ranch Elementary School) — Yvette Clementine Payne (Phoenix, Moon Valley High School) — Bill / Mr. Winsky Mahagani Carter (Laveen, Arizona School for the Arts) — Mrs. Clayton

Josephine Taylor (Phoenix, Metropolitan Arts Institute) — Fregley’s Mom / Mrs. Huff

Ensemble:

Laila Carter (Laveen, Arizona School for the Arts)

Kennedy Cook (Phoenix, St. Francis Xavier)

Zara Sego (Glendale, Cholla Middle School – Phoenix)

Cameron Smidt (Scottsdale, Cocopah Middle School)