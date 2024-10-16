Cristela Alonzo Gets UPPER CLASSY In Scottsdale

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Legendary comedian Cristela Alonzo completes a stand-up trilogy with her newest tour, “Upper Classy,” at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts on Nov. 23.

Alonzo released her first stand-up special, “Lower Classy,” on Netflix in 2017, and her highly anticipated second stand-up special, “Middle Classy,” was released on Netflix in 2022. In the special, which is opened by labor and civil rights leader Dolores Huerta, Alonzo addresses the struggles of growing up in a lower-class minority household and what it's like to experience the privileges of middle class as an adult.

“'Upper Classy' is the last of the trilogy showing the evolution of where I started, where I'm going and all the lessons I'm learning along the way … like learning how to try to break the cycle of working ourselves to death and trying to focus on taking time for myself,” said Alonzo on her Instagram. “It's a hard lesson when you grow up on survival mode.”

Alonzo's career began in 2003, when she started doing stand-up comedy at the Addison Improv. She eventually moved to California, and in 2006, Alonzo got her first break in Los Angeles when she was hired to write on the Comedy Central show “Mind of Mencia.” Since then, she has appeared on “Conan,” “Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,” “Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand-Up Revolution,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “Live at Gotham.”

During her career, Alonzo became the first Mexican American woman to create, produce, write and star in her own U.S. primetime comedy with ABC's “Cristela.” Since then, Alonzo has voiced Cruz Ramirez in the Disney-Pixar film “Cars 3” and hosted The CW's revival of the 1990s game show “Legends of the Hidden Temple.”

"Cristela is a comedic powerhouse, who tells it like it is,” said Abbey Messmer, programming director at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. “Whether you're a longtime fan or new to her humor, this is your chance to experience one of the most relatable and hilarious voices in stand-up today."

Valley audience members can get classy with Alonzo at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale, Arizona at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Tickets start at $25. For information, visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/events or call 480-499-TKTS (8587).

