Julianna Crespo Appointed General Manager of Chandler Center for the Arts

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The City of Chandler has appointed Julianna Crespo, a performing arts executive with more than 14 years of experience leading programming, venue operations, audience development and organizational strategy, as the new General Manager of the Chandler Center for the Arts.

Crespo will begin her new role on Monday, Aug. 10, as the Center prepares to reopen this October following a major renovation and enters an exciting new chapter of strategic planning, community investment and artistic growth.

Following a national search with more than 240 applicants, Crespo was selected for her collaborative leadership style, nonprofit executive experience and track record of building partnerships that advance arts education, workforce development and community impact.

"Julianna brings exactly the combination of strategic leadership, operational excellence and collaborative leadership we were seeking," said Kim Moyers, Cultural Development Director for the City of Chandler. "Throughout the search process, she demonstrated an exceptional ability to balance artistic vision with operational excellence while building meaningful partnerships. Her experience expanding youth arts education, developing community collaborations and strengthening relationships with schools, local governments and nonprofit organizations aligns perfectly with the Chandler Center for the Arts' mission. As we prepare to reopen the Center, deepen our relationship with the community, and develop a new strategic vision, we are confident Julianna is the right leader to guide the Center into its next chapter."

"Julianna's experience leading arts organizations and building meaningful partnerships and workforce development opportunities made her the clear choice to lead the Chandler Cultural Foundation," said Julia Marreel, Chair of the Chandler Cultural Foundation Board of Directors. "She shares our commitment to artistic excellence, community engagement and ensuring the Center remains a vibrant cultural gathering place for generations to come. We are excited to work alongside her as we begin this exciting new chapter."

Most recently, Crespo served as Executive Director of Mosaic Theatricals in Escondido, California, where she led the organization's transition to an independent nonprofit while expanding professional theatre productions, youth arts education and workforce development initiatives. She also strengthened partnerships with the City of Escondido, the Escondido Union School District and California State University San Marcos, using the arts to create educational opportunities, build workforce pathways and contribute to the region's economic vitality.

Prior to that, Crespo spent more than a decade at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido, where she curated the presented season and oversaw programming, patron services, community events, rentals and box office operations, presenting nationally and internationally recognized artists across theatre, music, comedy, family entertainment and cultural events.

Rooted in her Chicana heritage, Crespo credits the mentors who encouraged and challenged her throughout her career and is passionate about creating those same opportunities for the next generation of arts leaders.

"I am honored to join the City of Chandler and the Chandler Center for the Arts and to become part of a community that has already made me feel incredibly welcome," said Crespo. "From my very first conversations, it was clear that the City's commitment to the arts is matched by an extraordinary team of dedicated staff, volunteers, board members, patrons, artists, and community partners who care deeply about the Center and its role here.

I am especially grateful to Michelle Mac Lennan for the remarkable foundation she has built through her years of leadership. It is an honor to build on that legacy and to join such a talented team. I look forward to collaborating with the City of Chandler's Cultural Development team, the Chandler Cultural Foundation Board, the Chandler Unified School District, our resident companies, and community partners as this work continues.

The Chandler Center for the Arts plays a vital role here as a place where people of all ages experience the joy, inspiration, and human connection that the arts uniquely make possible. Those shared experiences enrich our lives and strengthen the fabric of our community. I look forward to listening, learning, and building relationships as we guide the Center's next chapter together—building on its remarkable legacy while expanding opportunities for even more people to experience the transformative power of the arts.”

The Chandler Center for the Arts is a unique partnership between the City of Chandler, the Chandler Cultural Foundation and the Chandler Unified School District, serving as both a premier performing arts venue and an important educational and community resource. Following its October 2026 reopening after a major renovation, Crespo will help lead development of a new strategic plan while guiding the Center's next chapter of artistic and community impact. In March 2027, the Center will present the world premiere of Yellowroot: A Juke Joint Cabaret, further establishing Chandler as a destination for the creation of new artistic work.

The City of Chandler engaged Arts Consulting Group, a national advisory firm specializing in executive search and organizational planning for arts and cultural organizations, to conduct the nationwide search for the Chandler Center for the Arts' next General Manager.

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