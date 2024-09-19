Chandler Center for the Arts Presents THE CONCERT TRUCK: A Unique Traveling Music Experience

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As part of Chandler Center for the Arts' ongoing commitment to make art and live performances accessible to all, the Chandler Center for the Arts will welcome The Concert Truck, a mobile concert venue, to the community from October 16-20, 2024.

Through its community engagement programs, Chandler Center for the Arts is bringing this innovative concert experience to residents across the city, transforming everyday spaces into musical venues and providing opportunities for all to enjoy high-quality live performances.

Founded by pianists and virtuosos Nick Luby and Susan Zhang, The Concert Truck takes music out of traditional concert halls and into public spaces, transforming everyday locations into vibrant concert venues. Luby and Zhang have captivated audiences across the U.S. with their mission to make high-quality performances available to everyone, regardless of location.

During its visit to Chandler, The Concert Truck will provide free performances at various locations, including special private performances for Dignity Health's Stroke Support Group, for senior citizens at a local retirement community and an appreciation concert for the City of Chandler employees.

Community Engagement Schedule

Thursday, October 17: City of Chandler Appreciation Pop-Up

Location: City Hall Courtyard, 175 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ 85225

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Saturday, October 19: Chandler Farmer's Market

Location: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, 3 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ 85224

Time: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Sunday, October 20: Downtown Chandler Art Walk

Location: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, 3 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ 85224

Time: 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM

"The Concert Truck offers such a unique way to connect with our community," says Michelle Mac Lennan, General Manager of Chandler Center for the Arts. "By bringing music directly to people in their daily lives, whether they are visiting City Hall, shopping at the Farmer's Market, or attending a group meeting, we're able to make live music more accessible and inclusive for everyone in Chandler. It's a wonderful way to enrich our city and create lasting, joyful memories.”

For more information on The Concert Truck, visit chandlercenter.org/concerttruck or call 480-782-2680.

