Chandler Center for the Arts Announces Initial Shows for 2022/23 Season

Chandler Center for the Arts has announced its initial shows for the 2022/23 Season. Advanced tickets are on sale to Members of the Chandler Center for the Arts ($50 and above) through April 28, with individual tickets going on sale on various dates in April and May at chandlercenter.org.

Additional concerts for the 2022/23 season will be announced periodically with Members receiving pre-sale announcements to purchase the best seats. For information on how to become a member, visit chandlercenter.org/member or call 480-792-2680.

CORINNE BAILEY RAE

With Special Guest Jensen McRae

Sunday, July 10, 2022

﻿7:00 PM

Main Stage

$38, $48, $58

On sale to the general public NOW

GRAMMY® Award winner/singer/songwriter/musician, Corinne Bailey Rae, shot to stardom with her global hits, "Put Your Records On," "Like A Star," and being featured on Herbie Hancock's River: The Joni Letters. The British singer-songwriter and guitarist will wow you with her silky smooth brand of R&B. ﻿

ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN

Performed by Gary Mullen and The Works

Friday, July 29, 2022

﻿7:30 PM

Main Stage

$38, $48, $58

On sale to the general public NOW

Gary Mullen & The Works perform One Night of Queen, a spectacular live concert recreating the look, sound, pomp and showmanship of one of the greatest rock bands of all time. In 2000, Gary Mullen won the "Stars In Their Eyes" Live Grand Final as Freddie Mercury, with the most votes ever cast in the show's history. Since 2002, Gary Mullen and The Works have played to sellout crowds in the UK, USA, Europe and New Zealand. This show will ROCK you!

﻿

THE AUSTRALIAN PINK FLOYD SHOW:

All That's To Come

Sunday, August 21, 2022

﻿7:00 PM

Main Stage

$68, $78, $88

On sale to the general public NOW

The "All That's To Come" Tour replicates the music from every phase of Pink Floyd's journey, from Ummagumma to The Division Bell and all albums in between. Lights, lasers, video and gargantuan inflatables, paired with flawless live sound, TAPFS guarantees to deliver a memorable concert experience.

﻿

WEIRD AL YANKOVIC: The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour

Sunday, September 11, 2022

7:00 PM

SOLD OUT

Almost four years after his first foray into unfamiliar concert territory with his highly-acclaimed Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, "Weird Al" Yankovic is pressing his luck again, this time with The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour. Once again drawing from his back catalog of 14 studio albums, Weird Al promises to deliver a different setlist every night, with no two shows the same.

THE MAGIC OF BILL BLAGG LIVE!

Friday, September 23, 2022

﻿7:30 PM

Main Stage

$20, $28, $38, Youth - $15

On sale to the general public May 2

Teleporting across theaters, squishing his body from six feet to six inches tall, or passing through the blades of an industrial fan, award-winning illusionist Bill Blagg is the master of jaw-dropping moments. Blagg's action-packed show features random audience volunteers levitating in mid-air, while others disappear at a moment's notice. These new, never-before-seen illusions surprise and delight audiences of all ages, making this show the perfect choice for a family fun night.

GET THE LED OUT

Saturday, September 24, 2022

7:30 PM

Main Stage

$28, $36, $44

On sale to the general public April 6

Returning to Chandler Center for the Arts, get ready for an awe-inspiring evening of the blues-soaked, groove-driven rock anthems of Led Zeppelin performed by Get the Led Out (GTLO). From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, this band of six veteran musicians captures the essence of the recorded music of the iconic band and brings it to the stage like you have never heard before. ﻿

HASTA LA MUERTE

with LAS CAFETERAS

Friday, October 28, 2022

﻿7:30 PM

Main Stage

$38, $48, $58

On sale to the general public May 2

Las Cafeteras presents this new enthralling production rooted in the Indigenous Mexican practice of celebrating Life and Death. In honoring the ancestors who came before us, Hasta La Muerte is a passionate, multi-dimensional performance filled with Zapateado, dance, song, altares y flores with their uniquely East Angeleno flair.

GEORGE BENSON

Saturday, October 29, 2022

﻿7:30 PM

Main Stage

$68, $78, $88, $92

On sale to the general public May 2

Iconic American guitarist and legendary performer George Benson is coming to the CCA main stage. Don't miss the opportunity to experience the distinct honeyed vocals of this 10-time GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter perform some of his greatest hits, spanning genres, from funk to soul, jazz to R&B, over seven decades of recording.

THE ​DOO WOP PROJECT

HOLIDAY SHOW

Friday, December 16, 2022

﻿7:30 PM

Main Stage

$32, $42, $52

On sale to the general public May 2

The Doo Wop Project boys will get you into the Holiday Spirit! Hear old school holiday classics like The Drifters' "White Christmas," The Temptations' "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer," Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons' version of "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," along with "Doowopified" contemporary hits like "This Christmas" and "Last Christmas." It's sure to be a jolly good time.

DRUMline Live

Friday, January 20, 2023

7:30 PM

Main Stage

$38, $44, $52, Youth $15

On sale to the general public NOW

Created by the team behind the hit movie Drumline, the theatre production features the heart-pounding rhythms of the movie as audiences are taken on a historical journey through jazz, R&B, hip-hop, and African-American dance culture. This versatile group of musicians and dancers brings the explosive energy and athleticism of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities marching band experience.

THE TEXAS TENORS

Saturday, January 21, 2023

﻿7:30 PM

Main Stage

$42, $52, $62, $74

On sale to the general public May 2

The Texas Tenors are coming back to Chandler. The trio has amassed a huge fan base worldwide with their operatic renditions and beautiful harmonizing arrangements of popular songs, thrilling with Broadway tunes, country songs, and hits from Bruno Mars to Puccini. It was their breathtaking vocals, humor, and cowboy charm that made them champions on America's Got Talent in 2009. In 2019, they were listed as one of the Top 10 Classical Crossover Artists by Billboard Magazine, ranked with Andrea Bocelli, Lindsey Stirling and Sarah Brightman.

﻿

SYNCOPATED LADIES: LIVE

Friday, February 3, 2023

7:30 PM

Main Stage

$24, $34, $44, $54

On sale to the general public May 2

Created by Emmy Award-nominated choreographer and tap star Chloé Arnold, Syncopated Ladies: Live is a ground-breaking all-female tap show that celebrates a sisterhood of beautiful diverse women on stage. These empowered women weave their inspiring personal stories with intricate footwork, feminine prowess, and life-renewing energy.

WE BANJO 3

Saturday, February 4, 2023

7:30 PM

Main Stage

$26, $32, $38, Youth $15

On sale to the general public NOW

Mix the skills and strengths of the Flecktones with a bit of Punch Brothers, add a dash of Gaelic Storm - now you've got one of the best live acts to come out of Ireland in recent years. From Galway, Ireland, the multi-award-winning We Banjo 3 finds common ground between Old World tradition and authentic Americana by playing their banjo, fiddle, guitar, and mandolin in an innovative fusion of styles that they dub "Celtgrass."

RHYTHM OF THE DANCE

Sunday, February 26, 2023

3:00 PM

Main Stage

$34, $38, $44

On sale to the general public May 2

A two-hour Irish dance and music extravaganza that combines traditional step dance with the contemporary. Go on an exciting trip through Celtic history with a band, three tenors and 22 dancers. See why this energetic show is celebrating 21 years, seen by more than 7 million people!

BILLIE AND BLUE EYES:

FEATURING JOHN PIZZARELLI AND CATHERINE RUSSELL

Sunday, March 5, 2023

3:00 PM

Main Stage

$44, $54, $64

On sale to the general public May 2

Billie and Blue Eyes pays homage to two great artists - Billie Holliday and Frank Sinatra - performed by two outstanding modern award-winning jazz musicians - Catherine Russell and John Pizzarelli. Performing their favorites from the extensive music catalogue of two legends, experience the bright vibrant voice of Catherine combined with the relaxed smooth guitar and vocals of John. This will be a blue-sky afternoon of jazz served on a silver plate for your pleasure.

DIXIE LONGATE: CHERRY BOMBS AND BOTTLE ROCKETS

Thursday, March 16, 2023

7:00 PM

Main Stage

$28, $38, $48

On sale to the general public May 2

Enjoy a new stand-up show from Dixie Longate, everyone's favorite Tupperware Lady! Strap on your big-girl boots, grab your breakfast vodka, and light off a few cherry bombs and bottle rockets for storytelling on everything from Loretta Lynn to alien abductions in a rapid-fire delivery only this southern redhead can create.

JARABE MEXICANO with

Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli-AZ

Friday, April 14, 2023

7:30 PM

$28, $38, $44

On sale to the general public May 2

Take a joyride through a versatile songbook of Mexican folk as well as rock & roll, Tex-Mex, Latin rock, and reggae-cumbia. Accompanied by Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli-AZ, this performance on folk string and percussion instruments along with harmonized vocals will have you on your feet and dancing.