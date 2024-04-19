Phoenix Chorale Closes Season With HORIZONS This May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Phoenix Chorale's season finale, HORIZONS, is an eclectic a capella program of international music with Phoenix at the crossroads. With sounds from Scotland, Japan, New Zealand, Newfoundland, Chile, and South Africa, HORIZONS is an expansive cultural exchange, held over Mother's Day weekend.

Performances of HORIZONS are May 11 at 7:30 pm at All Saint's Episcopal Church in central Phoenix and May 12 at 3:00 pm at Camelback Bible Church in Paradise Valley.

Following the May 11th concert, audiences are invited to join the performers in the Gallery for a free wine reception.

Tickets for HORIZONS are $42 adults, $37 seniors/students/military, and $20 youth (under 16) at phoenixchorale.org.

HORIZONS, the final series of Phoenix Chorale season will feature the 4th world premiere in the Chorale's Commissioning Series from women composers. Phoenix Chorale is proud to present the world premiere of No Final Shore by one of the most in-demand composers of the moment: Joanna Marsh.

Based in the desert of Dubai, Marshis traveling to Phoenix to introduce the premiere of her new work.

"Living in a desert, I have always been interested in how we project parts of ourselves onto a vast landscape. For No Final Shore, I've set a text by the Syrian poet Adonisthat explores our relationship with another vast aspect of our world, the sea. We find its hugeness so magnetic and enthralling and in my piece, its expansive horizon represents the limitless possibilities and opportunities for our imagination."

"Today's increased focus on being who we are, and finding a sense of belonging and place in our communities, is a concept that has resonated with nations, tribes and peoples throughout history, says Phoenix Chorale Artistic Director Christopher Gabbitas. "In Horizons, we look at themes of community, displacement, exile and reconciliation. Considering the lives of those who live close to borders both natural and man-made, Phoenix Chorale takes its audience on a journey from here to there, and back home again."