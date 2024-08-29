Canal Convergence Reveals 'Reflections' Artwork Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Visitors to Scottsdale Arts' annual Canal Convergence, Nov. 8–17, will have a chance to "reflect” through a variety of interactive, light-based artworks, including post-'s “Phase Change.”

“You might recognize this artwork as a nod to the local Four Peaks mountain,” said Victoria Sajadi, public art manager for Scottsdale Public Art, a department of Scottsdale Arts. “Visitors can interact with it by weaving through the pieces, watching the lights change, and seeing themselves in one of the mirrors. ‘Phase Change' is not only beautiful but also highlights the local water cycle and our responsibility to take care of it.”

“Phase Change,” by New York-based design firm post-, is among the artworks celebrating this year's Canal Convergence theme: “Reflections.”

post-, consisting of designers Ryan Whitby and Emma Silverblatt, expands the boundaries of the architectural profession to include technology, media, art and human interaction. Inspired by mountain snow on the nearby Four Peaks — located east of Scottsdale — “Phase Change” invites personal reflection on the frameworks bounding the discussion of water scarcity and stewardship in Scottsdale today.

“We really enjoyed learning about Scottsdale's unique ecology as we were researching and creating this piece and are so excited to see it come to life on the Marshall Way Bridge,” Silverblatt said. “We're also looking forward to watching visitors discover and experiment with the artwork's interactive behaviors while working collaboratively to light up the canal!”

Also returning is Arizona's own Walter Productions, which has been a yearly presenter at Canal Convergence since 2018, most often with choreographed fire shows that draw massive crowds. This year, Walter Productions explores the interplay of light, sound and motion through the fire-shooting flotilla “Fireflection.” In addition to creating a new, original art installation with nightly performances, Walter Productions has added a never-before-seen flame effect to this year's shows.

In addition to “Phase Change” and “Fireflection,” the 2024 event will include a previously announced artwork, “Molecules” by the New York City-based studio The Urban Conga. “Molecules” is a series of deconstructed water molecules that use the physical reflection of light and sound to create an interactive, kaleidoscope-like experience.

Other artworks scheduled to appear at Canal Convergence include:

• “Gaiascope,” by Mindbender Studios of Telluride, Colorado, is a new type of kaleidoscope, whose mirrored chambers display video art of Arizona's natural wonders.

• “The ARRAY,” by Calgary, Canada-based Big Art, challenges the notion of introspective moments as guests approach one of the installation's 16 mirrors, which reveal unique, imagined worlds.

• “The EQUBE,” the second artwork by Big Art, is an interactive console adorned with arcade-style buttons that offer the viewer control over colors, patterns and intensity of light generated by nearly 10,000 LEDs.

• “The PORTAL,” the third artwork by Big Art, allows participants to travel through the artwork and uncover hidden features through an interactive console, immersive video and a custom soundscape.

• “Synthesis,” by Philadelphia artist Nicholas Lavella of Immerge Interactive, is a kinetic light art installation performed by drones, reflecting the emergence of order through dynamic movements.

“All of this year's selected artworks use physical reflections to inspire psychological reflections among attendees in distinct and unique ways,” said Jennifer Gill, deputy director for Canal Convergence. “From 'Phase Change,' an installation that uses mirrors, light and motion to inspire contemplation on Arizona's water cycle, 'The EQUBE,' a larger-than-life equalizer that explores the multitude of ways in which sound can be reflected with light, visitors to this year's Canal Convergence will be immersed in both a literal and metaphorical world of reflections.”

In the coming months, additional Canal Convergence artworks and information about performances, workshops and other aspects of the event will be announced and added to the event website at CanalConvergence.com.

Canal Convergence is made possible with the support of many partners and sponsors, including the City of Scottsdale, Billie Jo Herberger, SRP, Nationwide, Christine and Richard Kovach, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Waymo, Magnum Electric Bikes, Darren Jeffrey, Dollar Radio Rentals and others.

Comments