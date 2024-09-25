Black Theatre Troupe to Bring THE COLOR PURPLE To Tempe Center For The Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Black Theatre Troupe will present the Tony Award-winning musical THE COLOR PURPLE, based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. This powerful and inspiring story will run from October 18 to November 3 at the Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway.

THE COLOR PURPLE is a soul-stirring musical that chronicles the journey of Celie, a young African American woman in the early 20th century South, who overcomes adversity, discovers her inner strength, and finds her voice. The story's universal themes of resilience, empowerment, and love have touched audiences worldwide, making it one of the most beloved and impactful musical theater experiences.

Directed by Karen Jones, with musical direction by Brenda Hankins, the production features a talented cast of performers bringing Walker's unforgettable characters to life through heartfelt performances, stirring choreography, and a vibrant score that blends gospel, jazz, blues, and ragtime.

Production Details:

THE COLOR PURPLE presented by Black Theatre Troupe

October 18 – November 3, 2024

Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, AZ

-Tickets: $55 Available online at tempecenterforthearts.com or call the box office at 480-350-2822

THE COLOR PURPLE is more than just a story of survival; it's a story of the triumph of the human spirit," says Stage Director Karen Jones. "We are excited to bring this emotional, uplifting musical to the stage for our audiences."

Xea Goolsby, who plays Celie, shares, "This role is a gift. Celie's journey from brokenness to wholeness is a reflection of so many untold stories, and it's an honor to be part of a production that speaks to hope, healing, and community."

For more information about THE COLOR PURPLE and Black Theatre Troupe, visit blacktheatretroupe.org.

