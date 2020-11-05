BWW Interview: Debra Ann Byrd from BECOMING OTHELLO: A BLACK GIRL'S JOURNEY at The Southwest Shakespeare Company

Tickets now on sale for this electrifying one-woman show!

Southwest Shakespeare Core Company member and StoryTime Classics LIVE! Associate Artist, Beau Heckman, and Debra Ann Byrd, founder of Harlem Shakespeare and Artist-in-Residence talk about her upcoming show -- Becoming Othello: A Black Girl's Journey.

Southwest Shakespeare Company (SSC) exists to elevate, entertain, educate, and inspire the general public and educational communities of Arizona and the Southwest. Building a cultural awareness of the classics that impacts the life of every person, SSC feels that art should play an active role in every person's life. The company strives to present theater and story-telling that speaks to the very nature of our shared humanity, and that can stimulate thought about how to be inclusive rather than exclusive, to help rather than to harm, and to strive for a better world rather than perpetuating injustice. To learn more about SSC's Misson, Vision, and Values, or about their various programs please visit: http://southwestshakespeare.org/ or email Stacey Walston at info@southwestshakespeare.org.

For tickets to this or any of SSC's live or virtual events, please visit: https://www.showtix4u.com/events/swshakespeare

Becoming Othello: A Black Girl's Journey will be available live with limited seating at Taliesen West at 12621 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ 85259 November 5th - 7th at 7:30p.m. and November 8th at 6p.m. All performances are available via live stream.

All in-person performances are being conducted in compliance with CDC guidelines and with Covid preventative measures and guidelines in place.

Shows View More Phoenix Stories Related Articles