ATC Calls Young Performers In Tucson And Phoenix To Audition For SCROOGE! 2024

Arizona Theatre Company is looking for four (4) young performers ages 11-14 from Tucson and four (4) young performers ages 11-14 from the Phoenix area who can sing, act and dance to be part of ATC's Scrooge!.

Tucson Performers will only perform in Tucson and the schedule is October 15 - November 30. Rehearsals are scheduled Tuesday - Friday from 3:00 - 9:00pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00am - 6:00pm and call times and performance hours vary. The Young Performers will not be called for ALL hours but must be available during these time periods. This is a paid position - $250/week stipend.

Phoenix Performers will only perform in Phoenix and the schedule is December 4 - December 28. There will be five rehearsals in Tucson between November 15 and December 1, as well as in Tempe the week of December 4. Dates/times to be announced. Call times and performance hours vary.

HOW:

Video submissions only. Please provide a headshot, resume, and tape of the Young Performer singing a single song (Broadway classic if possible) that shows off their voice. Deadline to submit is August 15, 2024. We will contact youth for callbacks, which will be held at a future time. A preliminary rehearsal schedule and submission forms can be found at the following link: https://atc.org/youth-audition-notice-scrooge-the-musical/

WHEN:

First Rehearsal Tucson (Tucson youth only) - October 15, 2024

First performance in Tucson (Tucson youth only) - November 3, 2024

Opening in Tucson (Tucson youth only) - November 8, 2024

Close in Tucson (Tucson youth only) - November 30, 2024

TBA Rehearsals for Phoenix cast in Tucson - November 15-December 1, 2024 (specifics TBA)

Rehearsals in Tempe (Phoenix youth only) - December 3-6, 2024

First performance in Tempe (Phoenix youth only) - December 7, 2024

Opening in Tucson (Phoenix youth only) - December 7, 2024

Close in Tempe (Phoenix youth only) - December 28, 2024

WHERE:

Tucson youth - Arizona Theatre Company, Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave., Tucson

Phoenix youth - Arizona Theatre Company, Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado Pkwy., Tempe

WHO:

For 56 years, Arizona Theatre Company has presented live professional regional theatre in Arizona. As Arizona's only League of Resident Theatres member and the only theatre of 78 nationally that performs in two cities, ATC presents five plays/musicals each season in both Tucson and Metro Phoenix.

