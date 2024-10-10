ARIZONA MUSICFEST To Welcome Mandy Patinkin, Lea Salonga, Sutton Foster and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arizona Musicfest is bringing Broadway's best and brightest stars to the Valley with not one but three Tony-award winning legends during their 2024/25 Concert Season.

From Emmy and Tony-winning Broadway legend Mandy Patinkin, to two-time Tony Award-winning stage and screen superstar Sutton Foster, to Tony-winning lead actress from Miss Saigon and LES MISERABLES Lea Salonga, the bright lights of the Great White Way will be shining bright in North Scottsdale.

"We are fortunate and excited to be welcoming some of the most accomplished Broadway actors to ever appear on Great Whie Way as part of our 34th Concert Season at Arizona Musicfest," says Allan E. Naplan, Executive & Producing Director, CEO.

Lea Salonga will kick off the season's theatrical line-up when she brings her festive holiday concert to the Musicfest stage on Monday, December 9th at 7:30pm. Best known for her leading roles in Miss Saigon, LES MISERABLES, Once On This Island, and Allegiance, this global artist was bestowed the honor of "Disney Legend" for her signature singing roles in Aladdin and Mulan. Star of the 2023 PBS special "Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir," and acclaimed for her 2020 release Lea Salonga: Live from Sydney Opera House, Lea brings her compelling and soaring voice to Musicfest to perform classic and contemporary songs of the Christmas season from her new album, Sounding Joy.

Next up, on January 27, is the astonishing two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster who brings her irresistible show-stopping talent, vocal artistry, and effusive charm to Musicfest. One of Broadway's most celebrated stars, this leading actor, dancer, and singer has been featured in The Music Man, opposite Hugh Jackman, Shrek the Musical, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Anything Goes, The Drowsy Chaperone, Sweeney Todd, and so many others. Foster is currently on Broadway, leading the acclaimed revival of Once Upon a Mattress.

Then, on February 24, Emmy-winning TV star and Tony-winning Broadway legend Mandy Patinkin brings an electrifying and passionate evening of song and storytelling to the stage with his concert, Being Alive on February 24. This collection of Mandy's favorite Broadway and classic American tunes will cover songs from Irving Berlin to Stephen Sondheim, from Cole Porter to Harry Chapin. Mandy Patinkin will take you on a dazzling musical journey you'll never forget as one of the masters of his craft.

In addition, this season, Musicfest will welcome the original stars from Broadway's smash hit Jersey Boys, performing their holiday concert on December 6. The Midtown Men: Holiday Hits & More will feature holiday songs as well as popular hits from the 1960s, including favorites from The Beatles, The Temptations, The Four Seasons, and more.

Finally, one of the most popular shows in Musicfest's 34-year history, The Barricade Boys will return on March 17 for two concerts. These four superstar performers have been featured on the stages of London's West End and around the world in productions of LES MISERABLES, Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera, Billy Elliot, The Sound of Music, and more.

"If you are a fan of Broadway, then I encourage you to head to North Scottsdale in the coming months to take in these Broadway legends at Musicfest," says Allan E. Naplan.

Naplan also teased some exciting news for later in the spring. "We are thrilled to announce a new partnership that will expand our audience in the Valley this April that is sure to be another unique and exciting experience for fans of musical theater. This is a project I have long wanted to put together and we can't wait to share the details very soon."

For more than 30 years, Arizona Musicfest has served the valley as a valued non-profit arts organization. Along with its popular concert season, the organization also provides extraordinary opportunities to aspiring young musicians through important educational, performance and scholarship programs, as well as to older residents through Music Alive!, the organization's dynamic community lifelong learning and creative aging/music-making series featuring over 300 events for the Greater Scottsdale/Phoenix area.

