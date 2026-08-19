ALL PUPPET PLAYERS to Present Season 16 in Phoenix

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All Puppet Players will return for its 16th season of adults-only puppet theater in Phoenix, featuring four productions running from September 2026 through July 2027.

Located on the ground level of the BMO Tower in downtown Phoenix, All Puppet Players has built a following with puppet parodies of pop-culture properties including The Lost Boys, Stephen King's IT, Jaws, Die Hard, Con Air and The Princess Bride.

The company is led by owner, writer, director and performer Shaun Michael McNamara and operates with an ensemble of performers and theater makers from a variety of professional backgrounds.

Season 16 will begin September 12 with the return of PuppIT, the company's adults-only take on Stephen King's IT. The company's annual Die Hard: A Christmas Carol will return for its ninth Phoenix season in November.

In March, All Puppet Players will premiere Jay and Silent Bob in the Multi-Clerks of Madness, a new stage parody created with the blessing of filmmaker Kevin Smith. The season will conclude with Jaws Once More beginning in May.

“For fifteen years, we've self-financed low-budget, big-spectacle theater under a parking garage,” McNamara said. “We don't have million-dollar budgets or some massive marketing machine. The only reason we're still standing is because once people see what we do, they can't wait to indoctrinate their friends.”

See the complete Season 16 lineup below.

PuppIT

September 12 – October 24, 2026

Stephen King's IT gets the All Puppet Players treatment as Pennywise and the Losers Club return to the sewers of Derry in one of the company's returning productions.

Die Hard: A Christmas Carol

November 20 – December 30, 2026

The company's adults-only holiday mashup of Die Hard and A Christmas Carol will return for its ninth year in Phoenix. The production has become an annual holiday tradition for the company.

Jay and Silent Bob in the Multi-Clerks of Madness

March 12 – April 11, 2027

Jay and Silent Bob will collide with characters from the View Askewniverse in an original stage parody created with the blessing of Kevin Smith.

According to the company, Smith has also discussed potentially traveling to Phoenix to appear with the puppets during the run.

Jaws Once More

May 28 – July 3, 2027

Season 16 will conclude with the return of Brody, Hooper and Quint as they face another battle with a puppet shark.

All Puppet Players productions are intended for mature audiences and contain strong adult language and situations. No one under 17 will be admitted, and valid identification is required.

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