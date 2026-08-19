ALL PUPPET PLAYERS to Present Season 16 in Phoenix
The adults-only company performs inside the BMO Tower, known for sold-out pop-culture parody shows.
All Puppet Players will return for its 16th season of adults-only puppet theater in Phoenix, featuring four productions running from September 2026 through July 2027.
Located on the ground level of the BMO Tower in downtown Phoenix, All Puppet Players has built a following with puppet parodies of pop-culture properties including The Lost Boys, Stephen King's IT, Jaws, Die Hard, Con Air and The Princess Bride.
The company is led by owner, writer, director and performer Shaun Michael McNamara and operates with an ensemble of performers and theater makers from a variety of professional backgrounds.
Season 16 will begin September 12 with the return of PuppIT, the company's adults-only take on Stephen King's IT. The company's annual Die Hard: A Christmas Carol will return for its ninth Phoenix season in November.
In March, All Puppet Players will premiere Jay and Silent Bob in the Multi-Clerks of Madness, a new stage parody created with the blessing of filmmaker Kevin Smith. The season will conclude with Jaws Once More beginning in May.
“For fifteen years, we've self-financed low-budget, big-spectacle theater under a parking garage,” McNamara said. “We don't have million-dollar budgets or some massive marketing machine. The only reason we're still standing is because once people see what we do, they can't wait to indoctrinate their friends.”
See the complete Season 16 lineup below.
PuppIT
September 12 – October 24, 2026
Stephen King's IT gets the All Puppet Players treatment as Pennywise and the Losers Club return to the sewers of Derry in one of the company's returning productions.
Die Hard: A Christmas Carol
November 20 – December 30, 2026
The company's adults-only holiday mashup of Die Hard and A Christmas Carol will return for its ninth year in Phoenix. The production has become an annual holiday tradition for the company.
Jay and Silent Bob in the Multi-Clerks of Madness
March 12 – April 11, 2027
Jay and Silent Bob will collide with characters from the View Askewniverse in an original stage parody created with the blessing of Kevin Smith.
According to the company, Smith has also discussed potentially traveling to Phoenix to appear with the puppets during the run.
Jaws Once More
May 28 – July 3, 2027
Season 16 will conclude with the return of Brody, Hooper and Quint as they face another battle with a puppet shark.
All Puppet Players productions are intended for mature audiences and contain strong adult language and situations. No one under 17 will be admitted, and valid identification is required.
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The WoBo Show
The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre (1/22-1/24)
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"Fur Elise: The Story of a Masterpiece"
ASU Kerr Cultural Center (11/14-11/15)
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80’s New Wave Tribute: The Police, The Cars, Talking Heads and Elvis Costello and More
Hale Centre Theatre (9/11-9/26)
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Staged Reading of Las Nuevas Tamaleras By Alicia Mena
Live Theatre Workshop (9/05-9/06)
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Alison Krauss
Pepsi Amphitheater (9/28-9/28)
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The Velocity of Autumn by Eric Coble
Live Theatre Workshop (8/07-8/30)
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Rush
Desert Diamond Arena (12/01-12/01)
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The WoBo Show
The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre (11/13-11/15)
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Geoffrey Asmus
191 Toole (9/27-9/27)
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The Comedy of Errors By William Shakespeare Adapted by Stephen Frankenfield
Live Theatre Workshop (9/18-10/11)