Video: ZSAZSA ZATURNNAH, The Musical ('Yun Lang) Cast Take their Opening Weekend Bows

'Victoria! Winner! Tagumpay!'

Mar. 18, 2023  

Manila, Philippines--Ateneo Blue Repertory rises from the pandemic with its in-person production of the cult classic "Zsazsa Zaturnnah, The Musical" ('Yun Lang), based on the comic book superheroine of the same name created by National Book Awardee Carlo Vergara.

The production, directed by Missy Maramara, runs at the Doreen Fernandez Black Box Theatre, Arete, Ateneo de Manila University, in Quezon City, until April 2, 2023.

Featuring the music, lyrics, and musical direction by Vincent De Jesus ("Babae na Ako," "Ikaw ang Superhero ng Buhay Ko") and stage adaptation by Chris Martinez, "Zsazsa Zaturnnah, The Musical" ('Yun Lang) "deals with otherworldly proportions about what it means to be queer in the Philippines.

"Sometimes, in the end, it takes something out of this world to bring you the truth of who you are, the range of what you can do, and the love that's been beside you this whole time," said blueREP.

It stars (the principal cast on the matinee performance, March 18) Kim Molina in the title role, Shaun Ocrisma as Ada, Joshua Cabiladas as Didi, Jude Matthew Servilla as Dodong, Anyah de Guzman as Queen Femina Suarestellar Baroux, Carlin Maximo, Jelena Evangelista, Dani Tan, and Heart Romeo as the Amazonistas, and Kyla Rivera as Aling Britney.

Also in the cast are Phi Palmos and Adrian Lindayag (Ada), Almond Bolante and Robert Bradley Hao (Didi), Juan Carlos Galiano and Elian Dominguez (Dodong), Kakki Teodoro (Queen Femina Suarestellar Baroux), Alex Semilla, Gideon De Guia, Dia Papio, Bianca Lao, MK Dabbay, Marta Muñoz, Ron Balgos, Ade Valenzona, Ice Canlas, Jamie Papa, Carlo Dano, Karl Salenda, Julia Mitra, Claire Venzon, James Pe Lim, Teia Contreras, Fred Layno, and Marj Peleño.

Its creative and production team includes Tata Tuviera, costume design; Franco Ramos, choreography; Adriane Ungriano, technical direction and set construction; D Cortezano, lighting design; John Robert "Ago" Yam, sound design; Ralf Borja, graphic design and Rio Reyes, illustrations.

Celebrating its 31st theatrical season, blueREP is the premier musical theater organization of the Ateneo de Manila University Loyola Schools.

From This Author - Oliver Oliveros

Oliver is a seasoned organizational communication, public relations, and digital marketing professional who works with CEOs and young professionals to hone their creativity, stakeholders' engag... (read more about this author)


