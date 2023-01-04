Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards
WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY Screens Across Philippine Cinemas Starting Jan. 8

WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY Screens Across Philippine Cinemas Starting Jan. 8

Houston’s songs included in the film are 'Greatest Love of All,' 'Home,' and 'You Give Good Love,' among others.

Jan. 04, 2023  

Manila, Philippines--Acclaimed biopic "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody" starts its screening across Philippine cinemas on Sunday, January 8. The filmmakers, headed by film director-executive producer Kasi Lemmons, have obtained the original recordings of Houston's 22 greatest hits and remixed them for today's state-of-the-art sound of movie theaters.

John Warhurst, sound supervisor and music editor, and Maureen Crowe, music supervisor, worked with the original recordings' license holders and various archives to gather not just the master mix but the original multitrack raw recordings Houston did.

"Those recordings [approximately made from 1977 to 2012] were mixed to sound great in your cars or a home stereo," says Warhurst. "But a movie theater--especially a Dolby Atmos movie theater--has speakers throughout."

Not only could Warhurst remix the original recordings to achieve the ideal sound in a movie theater--matched to British actress-singer Naomi Ackie's onscreen portrayal of Houston--having the multi-track recordings also helped enhance the actress' performance.

"On the raw vocals, Naomi could hear, in great detail, the vocals that Whitney originally performed. The breaths, the little laughs, the giggles, the inflections she put into the notes--Naomi could hear all of that and rehearse to it," Warhurst says.

On the other hand, Lemmons recalls: "Naomi was meticulously rehearsed. She knew Whitney's every breath, which is a difference between how Whitney sings versus how Naomi sings. She had to sing like Whitney, breathe like Whitney, and pull it off, point perfect, take after take."

Houston's songs included in the film are "Greatest Love of All," "Home," "You Give Good Love," "If You Say My Eyes Are Beautiful," "Where do Broken Hearts Go," "Saving All My Love," "How Will I Know," "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," "Far Enough" (unreleased), "The Star-Spangled Banner," "Run to You," "I Will Always Love You," "Why Does it Hurt so Bad," It's Not Fight, But It's OK," "I'm Every Woman," "I'm Your Baby Tonight," "So Emotional," "One Moment in Time," "Million Dollar Bill," "My Name is not Susan," "I Didn't Know My Own Strength," and "The Impossible Medley: I Loves You Porgy, An I Am Telling You I'm Not Going, and I Have Nothing."

Houston (1963-2012), whose 1985 debut album is one of the bestselling debut albums by a woman in history, is the only recording artist to chart seven consecutive No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2009, the Guinness World Records cited her as the most-awarded female recording artist. She sold an estimated 170-200 million records worldwide.

"Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody" is distributed in the Philippines by Columbia Pictures, the local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International.

Photo: Columbia Pictures




Tickets on Sale For THE SOUND OF MUSIC International Tour in Manila Photo
Tickets on Sale For THE SOUND OF MUSIC International Tour in Manila
The international tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein's THE SOUND OF MUSIC, produced by Broadway International Group will arrive in Manila from March 7th to March 26th 2023. The brand new international production is set to be staged at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in in Circuit Makati. 
Manila-Bound, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, Releases Tickets Photo
Manila-Bound, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, Releases Tickets
Broadway International Group and Broadway Asia’s international touring production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s beloved classic 'The Sound of Music' has released tickets for its March 2023 run at the Samsung Performing Arts Theatre at Circuit Makati. These tickets are now available for purchase at TicketWorld.com.ph or TicketWorld outlets.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards; Samsung Performin Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards; Samsung Performing Arts Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Hit Musical ANG HULING EL BIMBO Returns in April 2023; Lead Cast Announced Photo
Hit Musical ANG HULING EL BIMBO Returns in April 2023; Lead Cast Announced
Hit original Filipino musical 'Ang Huling El Bimbo,' which features songs popularized by Filipino rock band Eraserheads, will return to the Newport Performing Arts Theatre at Newport World Resorts in April 2023. Its original cast members Gab Pangilinan (Joy), Gian Magdangal (Hector), and Topper Fabregas (Young Anthony) have been announced to reprise their roles in the production.

From This Author - Oliver Oliveros

Oliver is a seasoned public relations and digital marketing professional who works with CEOs and young professionals to hone their creativity, stakeholders' engagement strategies, and writing a... (read more about this author)


Manila-Bound, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, Releases TicketsManila-Bound, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, Releases Tickets
January 4, 2023

Broadway International Group and Broadway Asia’s international touring production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s beloved classic 'The Sound of Music' has released tickets for its March 2023 run at the Samsung Performing Arts Theatre at Circuit Makati. These tickets are now available for purchase at TicketWorld.com.ph or TicketWorld outlets.
Hit Musical ANG HULING EL BIMBO Returns in April 2023; Lead Cast AnnouncedHit Musical ANG HULING EL BIMBO Returns in April 2023; Lead Cast Announced
December 27, 2022

Hit original Filipino musical 'Ang Huling El Bimbo,' which features songs popularized by Filipino rock band Eraserheads, will return to the Newport Performing Arts Theatre at Newport World Resorts in April 2023. Its original cast members Gab Pangilinan (Joy), Gian Magdangal (Hector), and Topper Fabregas (Young Anthony) have been announced to reprise their roles in the production.
Photos: 2022 Holidays at the White House, Featuring the TOFA Performing ArtistsPhotos: 2022 Holidays at the White House, Featuring the TOFA Performing Artists
December 21, 2022

'At the ‘Holidays at the White House,’ Americans come together in fellowship and faith, reminding us that we are stronger in community than we are apart,' say the President and First Lady. Thus, during the festivities, the recent one-hour performance of the TOFA Performing Artists, a vocal group of Filipino-American ancestry, was most suitable and a historic first for these fast-rising talents.
Variety Picks New Whitney Houston Biopic as One of the Best Films of 2022Variety Picks New Whitney Houston Biopic as One of the Best Films of 2022
December 12, 2022

Variety, a premier source of entertainment news, has picked “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” a biographical musical film based on the life of the late Whitney Houston, one of this year’s Top 10 best films.
Gerald Santos Named 'Entertainer of the Year' Anew at 35th Aliw AwardsGerald Santos Named 'Entertainer of the Year' Anew at 35th Aliw Awards
December 6, 2022

The Aliw Awards Foundation, a pioneer in giving recognition to Filipino live entertainers in diverse categories, gave its top award, Entertainer of the Year, anew to international singer-actor Gerald Santos, who won the same prize in 2020. The 35th Aliw Awards were presented at the Manila Hotel Fiesta Pavilion on December 5.
share