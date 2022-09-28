Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WE WILL ROCK YOU World Tour Cast Announced

This new production of WWRY features sets by Tom Rogers, video projection by Douglas O'Connell, and costumes by Sarah Mercade.

Sep. 28, 2022  

WE WILL ROCK YOU World Tour Cast Announced South African performers Londiwe Dhlomo, Stuart Brown, and Nicole Fernandes lead the cast of this new production of Queen and Ben Elton's 'We Will Rock You.'

Manila, Philippines--South African performers Nicole Fernandes (Scaramouche), Stuart Brown (Galileo), Londiwe Dhlomo (Killer Queen), Craig Urbani (Khashoggi), Tiaan Rautenbach (Buddy), Richard Gau (Brit), and Danelle Cronje (Oz) are set to star in the brand-new production of Queen and Ben Elton's rock musical "We Will Rock You."

They are joined by ensemble members Kenneth Meyer, Allen Chambers, Siya Makakane, Nadine Grobbelaar, Ashleigh Butcher, Robyn Ivey, Tannah Levick, Tania Mteto, Adrienne Theron, Claire Boswell, Nathan Muller, Zolani Treasure Star Shangase, Tshepo Ncokoane, Michael Fullard, Thami Njoko, Sibusiso Mxosana, Kent Jeycocke, Dirk Joubert, Alexandra Girad, and Hannah Marshall.

This new production of WWRY, a jukebox musical set in a post-apocalyptic world, features the hit songs of the British rock band Queen, sets by Tom Rogers, video projection by Douglas O'Connell, and costumes by Sarah Mercade.

Its world premiere is at the Samsung Performing Arts Theatre, Ayala Malls' Circuit, Makati City, on October 27, 2022.

Carlos Candal, GMG Productions CEO and WWRY tour co-producer, said, "The production has assembled a new generation of performers to step into these incredible roles."

"We can't wait for them to bring new energy and a fresh take on these characters and their songs--iconic songs known the world over, and we're confident their talent will deliver in a big way."

Director-choreographer Nick Winston, who previously helmed "Bonnie & Clyde" and "Chess" in concert in the West End, is directing this cast, who are currently rehearsing in Manila.

"It's been a pleasure to be surrounded by such a collaborative team and company. It's been fun to create the aesthetics with Tom, Sarah, and Doug, and I'm looking forward to sharing our new vision of this musical with the world," said Mr. Winston.

WWRY tells the story of two revolutionaries as they try to save rock-n-roll music in a post-apocalyptic world. In an age where algorithms predict our every preference, WWRY is a musical for our time: a fist-pumping, foot-stomping anthem to individuality," its official synopsis says.

The rock musical showcases 24 of Queen's biggest hits, such as "Killer Queen," "Under Pressure," "We Are the Champions," "Radio Ga Ga," "I Want to Break Free," "Don't Stop Me Now," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Another One Bites the Dust," and the title song.

Other members of the creative team are Mark Crossland, musical supervisor; Ryan Lee Seager, associate director; Ben Harrison, sound designer, and Megan Rarity, costume supervisor.

WWRY World Tour plays in Singapore in January 2023 and South Africa in March 2023.

Photos: GMG Productions


Regional Awards


