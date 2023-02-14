Video: WALANG ARAY's KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad Take Their First Bows

Manila, Philippines--On Valentine's Day, the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) held a special preview of its latest original Filipino musical, "Walang Aray," an irreverent modern retelling of Severino Reyes' classic zarzuela "Walang Sugat."

Star Magic talents KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad played the lead roles, Tenyong and Julia, respectively, making their debut in a professional musical theater production.

KD and Alexa have appeared on stage as a fruition of a new-found partnership between PETA, a pioneer in Philippine theater, and Star Magic, a talent hub nurtured by ABS-CBN.

"As an ardent supporter of live performances, I have always believed that the theater stage is the perfect arena to mold the most passionate of artists like our very own Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada," Laurenti Dyogi, who heads Star Magic, said in a statement.

"We are confident that this collaboration will be the start of a fruitful partnership to revive the theater industry [especially in post-pandemic times] and to bridge the mainstream media and theater production," he added.

In the special preview, Laurenti's presence, along with other top officials at ABS-CBN and Star Magic artists, was a validation of his commitment to this new partnership with PETA and his confidence in KD and Alexa to deliver, even though both were practically greenhorns acting and singing in a musical theater production.

The great news is both KD and Alexa owned that stage in their first public performance in a new musical. They acted, sang, and danced through those two acts with aplomb, thanks to the support from PETA's more experienced pool of actors and artist-teachers and the show's director Ian Segarra.

In this run of "Walang Aray," KD shares the role of Tenyong, the Filipino revolutionary, with Jon Abella and Gio Gahol, who also choreographs the show.

On the other hand, Alexa shares the role of Julia, a star of the zarzuela, with Marynor Madamesila and Shaira Opsimar.

PETA's "Walang Aray" officially opens on Friday, February 17, and will run until May 14, 2023. It plays at the PETA Theater Center in New Manila, Quezon City.

(BWW Video/Oliver Oliveros)