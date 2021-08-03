VIDEO: Jamie Esteva Wilson on His Lifelong Friendship With the Late Carlos Celdran

In a new video from Ballet Philippines, theater actor, Jamie Esteva Wilson, tells an engaging tale of how his lifelong friendship with the late Carlos Celdran, tour guide extraordinaire and performance artist, began back in high school. How, like most lifelong friendships begin, they didn't like each other so much since they were both always competing for the spotlight.

However, as time wore on, a beautiful friendship played out in which the spotlight was equally shared and agreements and plans were made. With Carlos now gone, Jamie shares the most valuable things he's learned from him and the memories that will forever leave their mark on his life.

Watch the video below!