VIDEO Excerpt: Gian Magdangal Sings 'If I Loved You' at the 13th Gawad Buhay Awards

Manila, Philippines--Gian Magdangal, actor and recording artist, won his second Gawad Buhay award--Male Lead Performance in a Musical--at the 13th Philstage Gawad Buhay Awards held April 25, 2023, at the PETA Theatre Center.

Magdangal's highly-praised portrayal of Billy Bigelow, the anti-hero in Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic "Carousel," which was rendered in a postmodern approach by Repertory Philippines, got the nod of the jury made up of an independent pool of critics, scholars, artists, and theater enthusiasts.

He won in the same individual category in 2018 for his lead performance in Disney's "Newsies," produced by 9 Works Theatrical and Globe Live.

Philstage Gawad Buhay Awards are the first-ever industry awards exclusively for the performing arts.

Philstage, on the other hand, is the only alliance of professional performing arts organizations in the Philippines.

Below is the full list of this year's winners:

Outstanding Original Script: Rody Vera, "Under My Skin" (PETA)

Outstanding Book of a Musical: Pat Valera, "Dekada '70" (BBP)

Outstanding Original Score: Pat Valera & William Elvin Manzano, "Mula sa Buwan" (BTC)

Outstanding Musical Direction: Chino Toledo, "Anak Datu" (TP)

Outstanding Choreography: Hassanain Magarang, "Anak Datu" (TP)

Outstanding Costume Design: Carlo Pagunaling, "Anak Datu" (TP)

Outstanding Lighting Design: D Cortezano, "Batang Mujahideen" (TP)

Outstanding Sound Design: Teresa Barrozo, "Under My Skin" (PETA)

Outstanding Set Design: Toym Imao, "Anak Datu" (TP)

Outstanding Projection and Video Design: Steven Tansiongco & Bene Manaois, "Under My Skin" (PETA)

Female Lead Performance in a Play: Roselyn Perez, "Under My Skin" (PETA)

Female Featured Performance in a Play: Lhorvie Nuevo, "Batang Mujahideen" (TP)

Male Featured Performance in a Play: Gio Gahol, "Under My Skin" (PETA)

Female Lead Performance in a Musical: Stella Cañete-Mendoza, "Dekada '70" (BBP)

Male Lead Performance in a Musical: Gian Magdangal, "Carousel" (Rep)

Female Featured Performance in a Musical: Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante, "Carousel" (Rep)

Male Featured Performance in a Musical: Jon Abella, "Dekada '70" (BBP)

Outstanding Ensemble Performance for a Play: "Anak Datu" (TP)

Outstanding Ensemble Performance for a Musical: "Dekada '70" (BBP)

Outstanding Stage Direction for a Play: Guelan Luarca, "Batang Mujahideen" (TP)

Outstanding Stage Direction for a Musical: Pat Valera, "Dekada '70" (BBP)

Outstanding Production of Existing Material for a Musical: "Joseph the Dreamer" (Trumpets)

Outstanding Play - Original or Translation/Adaptation: "Anak Datu" (TP)

Outstanding Musical - Original or Translation/Adaptation: "Dekada '70" (BBP)

