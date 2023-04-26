Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO Excerpt: Gian Magdangal Sings 'If I Loved You' at the 13th Gawad Buhay Awards

Check out the complete list of winners.

Apr. 26, 2023  

Manila, Philippines--Gian Magdangal, actor and recording artist, won his second Gawad Buhay award--Male Lead Performance in a Musical--at the 13th Philstage Gawad Buhay Awards held April 25, 2023, at the PETA Theatre Center.

Magdangal's highly-praised portrayal of Billy Bigelow, the anti-hero in Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic "Carousel," which was rendered in a postmodern approach by Repertory Philippines, got the nod of the jury made up of an independent pool of critics, scholars, artists, and theater enthusiasts.

He won in the same individual category in 2018 for his lead performance in Disney's "Newsies," produced by 9 Works Theatrical and Globe Live.

Philstage Gawad Buhay Awards are the first-ever industry awards exclusively for the performing arts.

Philstage, on the other hand, is the only alliance of professional performing arts organizations in the Philippines.

Below is the full list of this year's winners:

Outstanding Original Script: Rody Vera, "Under My Skin" (PETA)

Outstanding Book of a Musical: Pat Valera, "Dekada '70" (BBP)

Outstanding Original Score: Pat Valera & William Elvin Manzano, "Mula sa Buwan" (BTC)

Outstanding Musical Direction: Chino Toledo, "Anak Datu" (TP)

Outstanding Choreography: Hassanain Magarang, "Anak Datu" (TP)

Outstanding Costume Design: Carlo Pagunaling, "Anak Datu" (TP)

Outstanding Lighting Design: D Cortezano, "Batang Mujahideen" (TP)

Outstanding Sound Design: Teresa Barrozo, "Under My Skin" (PETA)

Outstanding Set Design: Toym Imao, "Anak Datu" (TP)

Outstanding Projection and Video Design: Steven Tansiongco & Bene Manaois, "Under My Skin" (PETA)

Female Lead Performance in a Play: Roselyn Perez, "Under My Skin" (PETA)

Female Featured Performance in a Play: Lhorvie Nuevo, "Batang Mujahideen" (TP)

Male Featured Performance in a Play: Gio Gahol, "Under My Skin" (PETA)

Female Lead Performance in a Musical: Stella Cañete-Mendoza, "Dekada '70" (BBP)

Male Lead Performance in a Musical: Gian Magdangal, "Carousel" (Rep)

Female Featured Performance in a Musical: Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante, "Carousel" (Rep)

Male Featured Performance in a Musical: Jon Abella, "Dekada '70" (BBP)

Outstanding Ensemble Performance for a Play: "Anak Datu" (TP)

Outstanding Ensemble Performance for a Musical: "Dekada '70" (BBP)

Outstanding Stage Direction for a Play: Guelan Luarca, "Batang Mujahideen" (TP)

Outstanding Stage Direction for a Musical: Pat Valera, "Dekada '70" (BBP)

Outstanding Production of Existing Material for a Musical: "Joseph the Dreamer" (Trumpets)

Outstanding Play - Original or Translation/Adaptation: "Anak Datu" (TP)

Outstanding Musical - Original or Translation/Adaptation: "Dekada '70" (BBP)

HAMILTON Asian Premiere Extends; New Closing Date is Nov. 26 Photo
HAMILTON Asian Premiere Extends; New Closing Date is Nov. 26
Due to high ticket demand, the Asian premiere of the smash Broadway musical “Hamilton” extends for two weeks. GMG Productions, co-producer and presenter, has announced the new closing date: November 26, 2023.
VIDEO: Agnes Locsins ENCANTADA Receives Six-Minute Standing Ovation Photo
VIDEO: Agnes Locsin's ENCANTADA Receives Six-Minute Standing Ovation
Bestowed by an enraptured audience with at least a six-minute standing ovation, National Artist for Dance Agnes Locsin’s masterwork “Encantada,” with music by Joey Ayala and story and lyrics by Al Santos, makes a much-deserved return to the stage at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater this weekend.
Upstart Productions Goes Full Circle with BREAKUPS AND BREAKDOWNS Photo
Upstart Productions Goes Full Circle with BREAKUPS AND BREAKDOWNS
Theater company Upstart Productions Inc., founded by actor-director Joel Trinidad, goes full circle with restaging the musical comedy 'Breakups & Breakdowsn,' its maiden production over a decade ago.
EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad Sit Down with BroadwayWorld Photo
EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad Sit Down with BroadwayWorld
After that extended Holy Week break, the charming love team of KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad are back to starring in PETA’s post-pandemic first offering: the Gen Zers’ not-so-serious take on the classic zarzuela 'Walang Sugat,' via the musical comedy 'Walang Aray,' featuring the book and lyrics by Rody Vera and music by Vince Lim.

