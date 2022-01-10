VIDEO: Ballet Philippines' Robert Alejandro Recharges With a Drawing Tutorial

Pause from your daily routine and do something completely different. Artist Robert Alejandro advises that the best way to recharge is to pause from everyday life with art. Follow this easy drawing tutorial and who knows? The budding artist in you may come to light!

Ballet Philippines (BP) is the first resident company of the Cultural Center of the Philippines and the country's leading professional classical and contemporary dance institution. Founded in 1969 by Alice Reyes and Eddie Elejar with the founding Chairman, Jaime Zobel de Ayala, it is widely recognized today as a cornerstone of contemporary Filipino identity. It is the only dance company in the country that is accredited by the Philippine Council for NGO Certification(PCNC), a testament to its 50 years of service to the country's art and culture.



Moving forward and pushing boundaries is what Ballet Philippines does best. The company strives to develop an innovative world that brings out the best in its dancers. Through its constant, contemporary evolutions, Ballet Philippines stands out on the international dance stage as one of the few companies to successfully synthesize diverse dance and movement forms combined with a seamless integration of modern and traditional Filipino and global identities.