Tanghalang Pilipino's DOC RESURECCION Now Streams on Ticket2Me

Manila, Philippines--Tanghalang Pilipino streams multi-awarded playwright Layeta Bucoy's play "Doc Resureccion: Gagamutin Ang Bayan," via Ticket2Me now through April 30, 2022.

"Doc Resureccion" had its world premiere at the 2009 Virgin Labfest, an annual festival of new short plays by The Writers Bloc, composed of seasoned and emerging playwrights. It was restaged in 2010 and 2012.

"This production is TP's first stage-to-film project under the 'new normal' due to the pandemic. Its topic is timely in the Philippine society as the 2022 national elections draw near, but corruption all over the world makes it also relevant to other audiences," said Bucoy in a statement.

Set in a poor fishing village, "Doc Resureccion" follows an idealistic young doctor, Jess Resureccion (Marco Viana), who runs for mayor, aiming to uplift his community and its residents. But his good-for-nothing cousin, Boy Pogi Resureccion (Jonathan Tadioan), also runs for mayor--a nuisance candidate backed by the incumbent leader--to spoil the votes meant for Jess.

Jess tries to convince Boy Pogi to withdraw his candidacy as they catch up with each other, even fondly recalling the fun times of their youth. Despite the pleasantries, the tension between the two is unmistakable. Deep-seated jealousy and hatred simmer through their discussions, which then erupt into an act of violence.

"Doc Resureccion" features Marco Viana (Doc Jess Resureccion), Jonathan Tadioan (Boy Pogi Resureccion), Nanding Josef (Pang), Sherry Lara (Mang), and Lhorvie Nuevo (Elsa).

Dennis Marasigan is the director and lighting designer; Antonette Go, assistant director; Pong Ignacio, director of photography; TJ Ramos, music and sound designer; Ohm David, set designer; Daniel Gregorio, costume designer; and Paw Castillo, photographer and poster layout artist.

Photo: Tanghalang Pilipino