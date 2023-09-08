TWENTY QUESTIONS Gets Another Round of Performances (And Wine)!

Manila, Philippines--After a sold-out run just four months ago, “Twenty Questions,” Juan Ekis’ Palanca-winning one-act play, returns to the Mirror Studio Theatre in Poblacion, Makati, on the weekends from Nov. 10 to 19.

Actors Diego Aranda and Isabelle Prado will reprise their roles, Jigs and Yumi, respectively.

“Twenty Questions,” celebrating its 20th anniversary, follows college acquaintances Jigs and Yumi locked in a hotel room for 24 hours as part of their college barkada’s “bonding” tradition. To pass the time, Jigs, surprisingly, the timid one between the two, introduces the game, “Twenty Questions,” which allows the opportunity to talk about their opposing views on love, life, and sex with an unlimited serving of wine.

Directed by Cheese Mendez, this iteration of “Twenty Questions” explores how the concepts of relationships, young adult life, and sex might have evolved since Ekis wrote the play two decades ago. In collaboration with the playwright, some of the original text’s words and lines have been updated to better resonate with today’s young audiences.

In a statement, the playwright said: “The play now has a life of its own. Sometimes, when I watch ‘Twenty Questions’ I ask myself, 'Did I write this?' Being sold out during the last run shows the play is still relevant to today’s youth.

“In an era when falling in love has become a myth, we still need plays that remind us it is real.”

Theatre Titas, the play’s producers, has partnered with Three Hens Wine, ViARE, and Atomm Studio for this re-run.