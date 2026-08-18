THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Makes Its Philippine Premiere

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Manila, Philippines—What happens when an earnest amateur theater company attempts to put on a classic 1920s murder mystery, but literally everything that can go wrong, does?

Presented by GMG Productions in arrangement with Mischief Worldwide Ltd., the Olivier and Tony Award-winning comedy, “The Play That Goes Wrong,” will make its Philippine premiere from November 6 to 22, 2026, at The Theatre at Solaire.

By partnering with London’s acclaimed Mischief team to present “The Play That Goes Wrong,” GMG Productions reinforces its commitment to delivering top-tier, international productions to the burgeoning local theater scene.

“The Play That Goes Wrong” is simply one of the funniest shows I’ve ever seen…I recently took my own children to see it in London, and they absolutely loved it. It’s the perfect introduction to live theater for families because everyone, whether you’re six or sixty, laughs together,” said Carlos Candal, founder and CEO of GMG Productions.

From collapsing sets and disappearing props to forgotten lines and jaw-dropping physical slapstick, “The Play That Goes Wrong” promises non-stop, belly-aching laughter from curtain-up to the final bow.

What began as a West End sensation soon transformed into a global theatrical movement. Over the past decade, “A Play That Goes Wrong” has been performed on Broadway, toured extensively, and delighted millions of theatergoers across more than 50 countries worldwide.

Whether you are a lifelong theatergoer or a first-timer, Manila audiences are in for an unforgettable evening of brilliantly orchestrated madness.

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