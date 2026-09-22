Theatre Group Asia’s THE NOTEBOOK Sells Out Manila Engagement

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Theatre Group Asia's international premiere of The Notebook The Musical has sold out its Manila engagement, with the production concluding its run this Sunday, September 20, at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati, which triumphantly opened TGA's 2026–2027 season. See photos!

Following the back-to-back successes of TGA's Into the Woods and A Chorus Line, The Notebook continued Theatre Group Asia's legacy of mounting emotionally resonant, world-class productions for audiences in the region. From the same powerhouse team behind the unprecedented sold-out runs, TGA successfully brought together visionary artistry and heartfelt storytelling, promising the same level of excellence, scale, and impact that audiences have come to expect.

The Manila production offers The Notebook through a distinctly Filipino theatrical lens, pairing a universally recognizable story with the artistry of a Philippine creative company and ensemble. The Manila production features an all-Filipino principal cast portraying Allie and Noah at three different stages of their lives: Sheena Belarmino and Benedix Ramos as Young Allie and Young Noah; Morissette and Laurence Mossman as Middle Allie and Middle Noah; and Celeste Legaspi and Rody Vera as Older Allie and Older Noah.

Based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks and the beloved film adaptation, the musical adaptation features a book by Bekah Brunstetter and a score by Ingrid Michaelson. The Notebook had a run at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in 2024, and Chicago Shakespeare Theater in 2022.

At its core, the musical follows Allie and Noah — two young lovers from different worlds — whose bond is tested by circumstance, distance, and the passage of years. Told across three stages of their lives, the story unfolds with tenderness and emotional depth, reminding us that true love is not only about passion, but about choosing each other again and again.

With a soaring contemporary score and intimate storytelling, the production weaves together romance, heartbreak, and hope into an unforgettable theatrical experience. It is a celebration of commitment, sacrifice, and the quiet heroism found in loving someone faithfully through every season of life.



Photo Credit: Theatre Group Asia)

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