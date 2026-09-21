Teatro Marco Satirizes Pinoy Meme Culture in TENTENTENEN
'Tententenen' will have performances on the weekends of October.
Manila, Philippines—Teatro Marco, the people behind the hit stage series “Ampalaya Monologues,” launches its newest comedy, “Tententenen,” a full-length production that explores the absurdity of Pinoy online culture — digital stardom, influencer scandals, and viral trends —directly onstage.
Happening inside its black box studio, along Maginhawa Street, Quezon City, Teatro Marco’s latest offering marks the third and final production of its inaugural season, which also included the twin bill “Dami Pang Gustong Sabihin.”
In “Tententenen,” Miss Bu (Janine Lloce) is an ambitious CEO behind Bubu Beauty Company—the undisputed #1 beauty brand in the hyper-competitive “Tuk Tok” digital marketplace. To solidify her online empire, Miss Bu is venturing into her ultimate vanity project: a heavily sponsored, opulent mega wedding aimed at engaging with millions of followers.
The production holds up a satirical mirror to the daily scroll, assembling a cast of caricatures that define today’s Filipino social media landscape, including a narcissistic Key Opinion Leader (KOL), a provocative underwear liveseller, and an overly enthusiastic, high-waisted dancer—all jumping on every viral trend for views.
Besides Lloce, the cast includes Kcedrick Balagat, Rem Delos Reyes, Rai dela Cruz, Lucky Charles, Deane Tria, Sonson O., Yan-yan Gervero, Jin Mikado, JP Ortiz, Abby Reynes, Joni Gee, and Hannah Salvan.
“Tententenen” writer and director Mark Ghosn notes that Filipino humor possesses a distinct, shorthand magic: "Mahirap i-explain ang humor natin sa iba, isang word o expression lang, gets na natin agad ang isa't isa" (It's hard to explain our humor to others; with just one word or expression, we instantly understand each other).
He adds, “The play serves as a cultural time capsule—a show that audiences will look back on years from now and say, 'Komedya na sa 'tin 'to nung 2026" (This was comedy to us back in 2026).
Photos: Teatro Marco
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