PHOTOS: Disney’s ALADDIN JR. Brings Magic, Color and Youthful Energy to Cebu

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Cebu, Philippines—Following a highly successful weekend run at the Siddhartha Theatre, BroadwayWorld is thrilled to share an exclusive first look at the official production photos from Broadway Youth Cebu’s (BYC) staging of Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.”

Beyond the spectacle, the photo gallery chronicles a theatrical milestone for the Queen City of the South and celebrates the immense talent of young Cebuanos.

At the heart of this staging is the collaborative vision of co-directors Allan Nazareno, BYC’s artistic director based in Hong Kong, Alfie Mosqueda, and Everild Catugal. Their take on the material captures the nostalgic charm of Aladdin’s story, while infusing the presentation with the distinct warmth and dynamic energy of Cebu’s performing arts.

Through a delightful combination of rich costuming by Nazareno, animated scenic projections by Lewreena Chuan, and purposeful lighting by John Francis Casing, these help build the world of Agrabah that feels both larger-than-life and highly theatrical.

The production boasts a double cast, anchored by two distinct pairs of lead actors, each bringing a unique interpretation of the classic roles of Aladdin and Jasmine: Lex Lyndon Go and Henrique Ong, and Zoe Elaine Rapes and Katriel Mischa Banaynal.

Go and Rapes deliver youthful stage presence, portraying an earnest, charming vulnerability in the title role; Rapes, on the other hand, imbues Jasmine with sharp wit and regal composure.

The other set, Ong and Banaynal, offers an equally captivating dynamic, which is a bit more mature. Theirs are characterized by seamless vocal harmony and a buoyant, effortless chemistry that made “A Whole New World” feel fresh.

Additionally, Mayumi Tiongko and Kjaran Dalay play the Genie; Dustin Bustilo and Di Giancinta Babiano, Jafar; Emmanuelle Ngo and Elisha Gestopa, Iago; Harry Diamante Omandac, Sultan; Loanna Seares and Arianne Sevilla, Babkak; Phriya See and Theo Mendoza, Omar; and Mia Enriquez and Nicole Activo, Kassim.

BYC’s structured mentorship, rigorous discipline, and invaluable hands-on experience allow their homegrown talents to hone their craft, such as vocal technique, acting, and dance, including tap dance, led by “Miss Saigon” alum Arnold Trinidad, without having to leave their roots.

Photos: BYC, Crisanto Etorma

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