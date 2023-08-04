SHORTS & BRIEFS 9 Presents Eight Short Plays, All Sundays of August

Manila, Philippines--“Shorts & Briefs 9” by EKSENA PH is an independently produced theater festival of short plays (10-12 mins. each) that feature first-time theater practitioners and performers. “S&B 9” is back to live performances celebrating nine years. The festival features eight plays and original stories from emerging playwrights.

About the Eight Plays

Tim Villanueva’s “Mga Nakasusuyang Putahe” is a funny story about relationships, revenge, and food. Naye Hedriana, a former actress during S&B 5th edition and currently an accountant, directs.

Ephraim Villafania’s “Save the Coffee Jelly” is a comedy about creating false campaigns to create income. Cyril Balderama, an artist and choreographer from Valenzuela City, directs.

Aldrich Alcantara’s “Grief Registry” is set in a hotel room where a newlywed couple receives an unknown wedding gift. Jemuel Satumba, an award-winning film actor, directs.

Francis Peralta and Sean Macaraeg’s “Online Class” has been devised and collaborated with director and licensed chemical technician Eunice Pacifico, with “Latency” as its new title.

Julay Elloso and Frank Conche’s “Ang Tigas ng Ulo Mo” is a riotous story about three brothers and their “alive” arthritic father. Film/theater sound scorer and designer Paulo Almaden directs.

Dino Quintana’s “Homecoming” is a story about a balikabayan box that arrives months after the sender dies. Ciri Clarion, a fresh graduate from Iligan City and a member of the Integrated Performing Arts Guild, directs.

Billie Fuentes’ “The Mourning After” has been revised and is now called “11:11,” a story about relationships, friendships, and mourning. Certified Meisner teacher and Sightlines Actors Space founder Alecx Lorica, directs.

Lastly, Wilfredo Alipala’s “Bakit Bata” is a story about ghosts and ghosting. Earl Pingol, a former thespian and now a brand ambassador for a soda drink, directs.

S&B started in 2015 and aimed at having a safe space for aspiring creators to collaborate and create.  It was an initiative of Festival Director Karl Alexis Jingco, a theater practitioner whose works revolve around IMPROV and INCLUSIVE theater.

For more information, Click Here.




