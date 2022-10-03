Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: Uplifting, Harrowing Tales from Mindanao

Review: Uplifting, Harrowing Tales from Mindanao

Tanghalang Pilipino's ANAK DATU runs now through October 9, 2022.

Register for Philippines News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 03, 2022  

Manila, Philippines--Robert Audi, a professor of philosophy at the University of Notre Dame, states testimonials and evidence must come together to deem a testimony-based claim genuinely trustworthy. If we take Tanghalang Pilipino's current production of National Artist Abdulmari Imao's "Anak Datu," an original short story-turned-stage play by multi-award-winning playwright Rody Vera, to parallel Mr. Audi's idea, "Anak Datu," in the post-COVID-19 pandemic, is well-anchored on both testimonies and shreds of evidence, whose truthfulness may be hard to bear, even to both the extreme sides of the political spectrum.

To say "Anak Datu" is immensely personal and political is an understatement, and the uninitiated ticket buyer could find it rather deceitful at first. Pre-opening, TP's marketers were masquerading the production as a play with music told in multi-universes than a multi-layered creative protest at the past Marcos Sr. regime.

Nevertheless, the overall experience could be an uncomfortable awakening for the audience. But more importantly, the experience could usher in a new-found empathy towards the Mindanaoans who were (also) victims of Marcos Sr.'s Martial Law. At one point, when the countless Moro victims' names were projected on the walls and floors of the set by Toym Imao, Mr. Imao's eldest son, they immediately sent shivers down our spines. It was a painful yet reflective moment in the theatre--thanks to GA Fallarme's efficacious visual projections and Katsch Katoy's lighting design, which befits the play's socio-political conflicts.

This politically-charged play, almost always a staple in TP productions, is cleverly directed by theater veteran Chris Millado in a thrust theatre space. Mr. Millado's masterful staging delicately aids the audience to traverse--back and forth--not one, not two, but three storylines without hinting hitch or confusion.

One story is about young Karim's call to lead his villagers and the truth about who his birth father was in a pre-colonial Mindanao--Mr. Imao's original short story. The other is about Moro army recruit Jibin Arula's escape from his higher-ups, who mutinied about a dozen military trainees over the non-payment of wages. The last story is about Mr. Imao's family, which recalls teen Toym's fascination over the late '70s Japanese anime "Voltes V." The authoritarian rule at the time cut short the famous anime's televised episodes--due to extreme violence--which left kids and young adults, including Toym, utterly displeased.

Review: Uplifting, Harrowing Tales from Mindanao Young actor Carlos Dala (standing) mourns the death of his father, a reformed thief.

Of note, Carlos Dala makes an impressive debut on TP's stage, playing the dual roles of the teen Toym and Anak Datu Karim--the title role. The character of Karim, in particular, requires the actor to sing a folk-inspired pop song by Chino Toledo, dance to the Tausug's pangalay, and execute the basic fight stances of the kuntaw silat, choreographed by Hassanain Magarang, comprising genuine movements customary to the Muslim people's culture.

TP young actor Mark Lorenz and esteemed senior actor Nanding Josef bring nuanced life to Jibin's courageous story.

Until his death in 2010, Jibin was the only living testimony to the atrocities against his forthright comrades in what history has referred to as the Jabidah Massacre in 1968, where he survived by his lonesome.

Others in the principal roles Tex Ordonez-de Leon (Tagapagsalaysay ni Putli Loling), Mr. Magarang (Datu Karim), Marco Viana (Mr. Imao), Lhorvie Nuevo (Putli Loling), Antonette Go (Grace de Leon) and the ensemble cast move as one and are committed through and through in telling the Mindanaoans' seldom told story as a people.

All-embracing, Mr. Vera's skillful interweaving of Toym and Jibin's testimonies into his expanded adaptation of "Anak Datu" was inspired by both real-life accounts, which makes a genuinely satisfying, stimulating two hours in the theatre.

Toym and Jibin tell the same cautionary tale, though, where the autocratic's greed, betrayal, and disinterest--or probably fear--of resistance or rebellion still rings true today.

Inconsolably, our Southern brothers and sisters' communal stories, whose weight of truth and death toll in thousands as a valid piece of evidence, were left unsaid to many, especially to us who live in the Philippines' capital.

Power over the powerless lingers.

Justice has been too elusive, while the numbers never lied.

Performed alongside an engaging live band, which plays ethnic instruments, TP's "Anak Datu" runs at the newly-opened Cultural Center of the Philippines' black box theatre, the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez, now through October 9, 2022.

Photos Justin Santiago





From This Author - Oliver Oliveros

Oliver is a seasoned public relations and digital marketing professional who works with CEOs and young professionals to hone their creativity, stakeholders' engagement strategies, and writing a... (read more about this author)


Review: Uplifting, Harrowing Tales from MindanaoReview: Uplifting, Harrowing Tales from Mindanao
October 3, 2022

To say 'Anak Datu' is immensely personal and political is an understatement, and the uninitiated ticket buyer could find it rather deceitful at first. Pre-opening, TP’s marketers were masquerading the production as a play with music told in multi-universes than a multi-layered creative protest at the past Marcos Sr. regime.
Tickets to FROZEN in Singapore Now On SaleTickets to FROZEN in Singapore Now On Sale
September 30, 2022

Tickets to the Singapore debut of the hit Broadway musical 'Frozen' are now on sale, producer Disney Theatrical Productions and presenter Base Entertainment Asia have just announced. Starting at SGD 88, excluding the booking fee, 'Frozen' opens at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, from February 5, 2023.
WE WILL ROCK YOU World Tour Cast AnnouncedWE WILL ROCK YOU World Tour Cast Announced
September 28, 2022

South African performers Nicole Fernandes (Scaramouche), Stuart Brown (Galileo), Londiwe Dhlomo (Killer Queen), Craig Urbani (Khashoggi), Tiaan Rautenbach (Buddy), Richard Gau (Brit), and Danelle Cronje (Oz) are set to star in the brand-new production of Queen and Ben Elton’s rock musical 'We Will Rock You.'
'OktoberTheaterFest' AT SHORTS & BRIEFS 8'OktoberTheaterFest' AT SHORTS & BRIEFS 8
September 27, 2022

For the eighth time, Eksena PH, a community of artists and creators, is back with 'Shorts & Briefs,' an independently-produced theater festival that features 10-12 minute plays.
At 12, TOFA Awards Brim With Historic FirstsAt 12, TOFA Awards Brim With Historic Firsts
September 25, 2022

In its 12th year, The Outstanding Filipino American Awards (TOFA), founded by journalist Elton Lugay, were still brimming with historic firsts. From the Carnegie Hall on 56th Street, TOFA’s venue has moved down 13 streets to the Town Hall. TOFA has also launched its newest sets of excellence in leadership awards: the Lifetime Achievement Awards, endorsed by President Joe Biden, and the Global Awards. Remarkably, it was also the first time an incumbent mayor of the city has physically graced a Fil-Am event.