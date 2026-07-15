REVIEW: A Visual Display of Magic and Music Shines in CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

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Manila, Philippines--A special kind of magic fills The Theatre at Solaire as a major international tour arrives. Beyond the resort’s radiant lights, the lobby buzzes in eager anticipation, drawing together theater purists, chic weekenders, and families teeming with excitement.

The eagerness soon bursts into thrill as the international touring production of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” fresh from a sold-out run at Shanghai Culture Square, transforms Manila into its newest wonderland. Running through July 26, 2026, this Broadway Asia and Broadway International Group production—staged in partnership with the AMA Group of Companies, GMG Productions, and Auro Chocolate—delivers a deliciously sweet mid-year escape.

Inspired by Roald Dahl's cherished novel, the musical whisks audiences into the world of young Charlie Bucket, whose fortunes shift after he discovers a coveted golden ticket to Willy Wonka’s enigmatic chocolate factory. The stage becomes a sensory playground: chocolate rivers and candy streams flow, nut-sorting squirrels scurry, Oompa-Loompas scheme, and dazzling stagecraft turns fantasy into a living spectacle.

Carrying this sense of wonder forward, the production adeptly weaves sentimentality with inventive flair. The score fuses Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley's timeless songs from the classic 1971 film—like "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket"—with energetic new music and lyrics by Tony Award winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, enriched by Doug Besterman’s orchestrations and Shaiman’s arrangements. This musical blend enchants dedicated fans and breathes new life into a prized tale.

Building on this musical foundation, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” has enthralled worldwide audiences since its Broadway premiere in 2017. The original production ran for more than 300 performances before embarking on a four-year North American tour. In contrast, its acclaimed West End run in London earned two Olivier Awards, establishing its place as a modern family favorite.

Integral to the show's extensive appeal is the persistent legacy of Dahl, one of the 20th century's most influential storytellers. Dahl, who sold more than 300 million books worldwide, created unforgettable fables that celebrate generosity and valor. He delighted audiences with his personal blend of wit, whimsy, and dark humor. David Greig’s book captures this tone beautifully, turning the narrative into a living pop-up book.

This literary magic bursts into colorful life onstage. As the house lights fade, the audience is swept into a visual storybook. Director Matt Lenz draws on over three decades of Broadway and touring expertise, while Alison Solomon’s crisp, spirited choreography infuses every scene with energy. Building on the vision of original Broadway director Jack O'Brien and choreographer Joshua Bergasse, Lenz and Solomon transform the show into an immersive world that the audience can truly step inside.

Karylle plays Mrs. Bucket.

Lenz sustains the show’s sense of wonder by keeping the story in constant, lively motion. He adroitly balances the tender struggles of Charlie’s family with the majestic spectacle of Wonka’s factory, making sure that the visual marvels always serve the heart of the narrative.

Solomon’s choreography sparkles with energy, precision, and playful charm. From exuberant ensemble numbers to whimsical Oompa-Loompa routines, each dance sequence boosts the story, blending Broadway finesse with childlike wonder and giving every character a unique physical flair.

In the center of this fantastical world is Michael Dalke, whose turn as Willy Wonka is a stroke of casting brilliance. Dalke effortlessly weaves together eccentricity, bright wit, and gentle vulnerability, building a Wonka who is both mysterious and irresistibly engaging. His lively unpredictability is matched by a quiet warmth, making each entrance captivating. Dalke’s compelling presence and charisma ground the production, especially during "Pure Imagination," where he infuses the iconic song with sincere emotion.

As Charlie Bucket, Oliver Wong—alternating with Cohen Toukatly—delivers a performance brimming with sincerity and heart, anchoring the musical’s emotional core. Wong’s portrayal radiates quiet optimism, humility, and steadfast hope, instantly winning over the audience. His expressive vocals and natural presence capture both the innocence and fortitude of a true dreamer.

Steve McCoy’s grandfather, Joe, glows with gentleness and charm, his humor and affection highlighting the special bond with Charlie. Together, their chemistry proves that hope can blossom even in the humblest of homes.

Karylle infuses Mrs. Bucket with grace, warmth, and emotional richness, embodying Charlie’s devoted mother with soft strength and limitless compassion. Her polished vocals and genuine presence root the production within heartfelt family emotion, providing a moving contrast to the factory’s fantastical spectacle. The role alternates with Jill-Christine Wile.

Las Vegas illusion designer Tim Clothier conjures stage magic that blurs the line between fantasy and reality, channeling Wonka’s inventive spirit. "Willy Wonka is the king of imagination,” Clothier notes, “and designing magic for him is a dream come true."

Michael Dalke plays Willy Wonka.

An award-winning creative team creates the production’s visual magic: Mark Thompson’s sets and costumes conjure whimsy, Christine Peters adapts the design for the worldwide stage, Jeff Sugg’s projections and Rory Beaton’s lighting transform the factory into a prism of color, while Mike Thacker’s immersive sound and Basil Twist’s puppetry add further enchantment.

Guided by inspired direction and choreography, the production fuses inventive stagecraft with state-of-the-art illusions, special effects, and Hologauze 3D technology. This immersive, high-tech spectacle conjures Dahl’s fantastical universe for Manila audiences, building a breathtaking experience that connects generations and borders.

Despite these impressive visual flourishes, the storytelling begins to lose momentum after the emotionally powerful performance of "Pure Imagination" in the second act. Technical wizardry and musical numbers continue to dazzle all in smooth harmony under the musical direction of Nate Patten and Greg Jarrett. However, as each factory room is checked off, the narrative becomes a bit episodic, and the emotional risks established earlier begin to taper off.

Parents of younger children should be aware that the show’s tone shifts dramatically in the second act. As each golden-ticket winner faces their cautionary fate, the scenes grow darker and more intense than the fun first act. While these scenes stay true to Dahl’s signature dark humor, the theatrical elements might unsettle very young viewers.

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” is far more than a musical—it is a jubilant celebration of curiosity, kindness, creativity, and the unstoppable strength of dreams. It reminds us that the most magical adventures begin with a trace of imagination.

Photos: Oliver Oliveros, Rem Delos Reyes

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