Review: ON YOUR FEET! Delivers Heartfelt Rhythm, Roots, and Refinement

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Manila, Philippines—"On Your Feet!” The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan storms into Makati's Proscenium Theater not simply as a jukebox musical but as a lively celebration of rhythm, resilience, and cultural spirit. Running through July 26, 2026, this electrifying show follows the extraordinary ascent of the legendary husband-and-wife team who brought Cuban-infused pop to the global stage.

At its core, Alexander Dinelaris Jr.’s sharp script goes beyond the usual showbiz biography. It dives headlong into the struggles of migration, the search for identity, and the unrelenting urge to shatter boundaries, setting the Estefans' soaring triumphs against the veil of hardship, especially Gloria’s harrowing 1990 tour-bus crash.

The Manila staging inherits a rich theatrical pedigree. Originally directed by Jerry Mitchell with Tony-nominated choreography by Sergio Trujillo, the musical's arrival in the Philippines proves its motifs of family and steadfastness remain widely resonant.

While the show glitters with Latin pop, Jason Canela's grounded, soul-stirring portrayal of Emilio gives the production its emotional backbone. Returning to the role he originated in Miami, where he broke ground as the first Cuban actor to embody the legendary mogul, Canela delivers a performance defined by reserved strength. Instead of resorting to stereotypes, he channels a man driven by discipline, ambition, and the constant burden of immigrant survival.

Now a father himself, Canela brings a protective tenderness to Emilio's most charged moments, blending fierce drive with a gentle vulnerability. Such duality glows in the show's quieter scenes. While the ensemble surges with energy, Canela roots the story's emotional truth after Gloria's accident, pouring raw feeling into songs like "Don't Wanna Lose You" to expose the fears residing beneath their victories. Canela's connection to this story feels almost inherited; he grasps that Emilio's journey proved a battle for cultural survival.

Center: Jason Canela

If Canela is the show's anchor, the soul of "On Your Feet!" pulses through the powerhouse woman at its center. In the preview performance, Filipino-Canadian actress Kayla Rivera (sharing the role of Gloria with Molly Langley) proves herself one of her generation's most magnetic musical theater stars.

Rivera sidesteps the trap of imitation, charting Gloria's journey from shy, studio-bound songwriter to commanding global superstar with remarkable nuance. The only real distraction is the total absence of a Latin accent. Given Filipino performers' linguistic versatility, this omission is surprising and can sometimes distance the character from her cultural roots.

Yet this linguistically related slip hardly dims her brilliance. Rivera's chemistry with Canela ignites the stage; together, they shimmer with the synchronized shine of their music and the tender intimacy of their marriage. When the narrative shifts after the bus crash, Rivera transforms effortlessly. Her pure vulnerability in the second act grounds the tragedy, making the show's ultimate victory even more stirring.

While the central romance drives the story, a dynamic ensemble of veteran Filipino actors lifts the production's dramatic stakes. Heading the effort is Ayen Laurel, whose triumphant return illuminates the stage as Gloria Fajardo, Gloria's unyielding mother.

With over 30 years of acclaimed stagecraft, Laurel inhabits the role with effortless command. Her fierce, multi-layered performance constitutes a masterclass in dramatic tension, channeling the simmering bitterness of faded dreams and generating electric friction with her daughter's restless ambition.

Molly Langley alternates as Gloria.

Laurel's artistry soars in the exquisitely staged duet, "If I Never Got to Tell You." Opposite Canela's Emilio, she delivers a vocal and dramatic tour de force. In this moment, Fajardo's icy defenses dissolve, exposing a raw, aching vulnerability—a stunning fusion of reconciliation and sorrow that marks the show's emotional pinnacle.

Adding one more layer to the family fabric is Pinky Marquez as Gloria's grandmother, Consuelo Garcia. Marquez brings her renowned vocals and rich theatrical heritage to the role, becoming the living bridge between treasured traditions and daring dreams. With her compelling presence, Marquez turns Consuelo into the kind, inspiring spirit of the Estefan family.

Blending the electric pulse of a concert with the raw intimacy of family drama is no small task, but director Robbie Guevara meets it directly. With a sharp sense of rhythm, he guides the production so that even the biggest musical numbers keep their drive. Guevara's artistry glows in his staging, sweeping the audience from Miami's busy streets to the still quietness of a hospital waiting room. Rather than letting the show devolve into a parade of hits, Guevara grounds the spectacle in authentic emotion, allowing silence to settle between songs so the feelings can resonate more sincerely.

Suppose Guevara's direction forms the bones of this production, musical director Daniel Bartolome supplies its pulsing, syncopated heart. Under his baton, the Miami Sound Machine's legendary catalog erupts with life. Bartolome and his orchestra unleash a crisp, electrifying soundscape, intertwining intricate Latin percussion and bold brass while always spotlighting the singers. His finesse with vocals is just as impressive, coaxing radiant harmonies from the ensemble and dialing back the sound for the show’s tender acoustic moments.

With the Estefans' rhythm-charged songbook, choreography is as essential as the music. Choreographer Nunoy van den Burgh turns the stage into a tempestuous swirl, keeping the ensemble surging with unbridled energy. Yet the choreography craves sharper definition. At times, routines lack the signature Latin flair—crisp hip isolations, nimble footwork, and grounded stances that give salsa, conga, and Afro-Cuban dance their heartbeat. Occasionally, the movement drifts out of sync with the Latin pulse, dulling the impact and cohesion that could make these numbers truly ignite.

The Company during the curtain call

Moreover, despite the cast's high-voltage performances, the production falters in its technical and visual delivery. A show designed to capture Miami’s sunlit, neon-soaked spirit and the electric rise of Latin pop should dazzle the eyes. Instead, this staging settles for muted visuals.

Scenographer Mio Infante's palette leaves the stage pale and washed out, draining the show of its tropical vibrancy. The settings feel sparse and unfinished, leaving the story’s grand moments unmoored. This visual flatness is compounded by discord between lighting and digital elements. Gabo Tolentino’s lighting and Justin Santiago’s projections never quite mesh; the projections drift by like afterthoughts, and the lighting lacks the punch to unify the stage. Instead of elevating the choreography and music, the visuals often sap their energy, leaving the cast to generate all the heat on a stage that feels cold and remote.

Despite its visual and choreographic flaws, “On Your Feet!” The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan is a must-see triumph. Powered by the electric chemistry of Canela and Rivera, anchored by Laurel's potent vocals, and powered by Bartolome's sensational orchestra, this production ultimately triumphs where it counts: it stirs the heart as much as it sets the feet in motion.

Photos: Rockwell, 9 Works Theatrical

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