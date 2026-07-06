Jason Canela Brings Heart and Heritage to ON YOUR FEET! Manila

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Kayla Rivera, Jason Canela, and Molly Langley

Manila, Philippines--The Proscenium Theater is about to be beaten with more energy as American actor Jason Canela steps into the Manila spotlight for “On Your Feet!” The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan. Playing music trailblazer Emilio Estefan, Canela brings fresh excitement to this highly awaited musical, opening July 10 at Rockwell Center, Makati.

Growing up in Miami before making his mark in New York and Los Angeles, Canela brings a personal resonance to the musical’s core story. Renowned for his dynamic presence across television, film, and theater, he has starred in acclaimed productions like Apple TV+’s “Palm Royale,” ABC’s “The Rookie,” FOX’s “Pitch,” and CBS's “The Young and the Restless,” where he was the first Latin actor in a contract role during the show’s 45-year history. He is also familiar to Spanish-language audiences, captivating viewers in Telemundo’s “Dónde Está Elisa” and Univision’s “Cosita Linda.”

Yet, among all his roles, portraying Emilio comes closest to his heart.

Canela first stepped into Emilio’s shoes during the celebrated Miami regional premiere of “On Your Feet!,” making history as the first Cuban actor to embody the iconic producer and music executive on stage. Six years later, he returns to the role transformed. As a father, he infuses Emilio’s protective spirit and visionary ambition with fresh emotional richness, expressing the core of a man determined to shape his own destiny.

“This story isn’t something I had to search far for—it’s in my DNA. It is my story, too,” shares Canela. “To honor Gloria and Emilio and tell the story of the most iconic Cubans to step off the island means the world to me. It’s because of their grit and vision that doors were opened to bring our sound and culture to the global mass market.”

“On Your Feet!” pulses with the amazing journey of Gloria and Emilio, tracing their rise from Miami beginnings to global music stardom that changed the Latin music scene forever. Under the direction of Robbie Guevara, with Daniel Bartolome’s musical leadership and a script by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris, the show dives into the unremitting drive and creative spark that transformed a neighborhood band into an international phenomenon.

With a high-energy score packed with favorites like “Conga," “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “1-2-3,” and “Get on Your Feet,” the show bursts with themes of goal-setting, perseverance, family, and the magic of pursuing a dream. Canela is drawn to the beat of “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You.” Still, he also points out that songs like “Don't Wanna Lose You” and “I Just Wanna See Your Smile” offer audiences a glimpse into the Estefans’ more intimate, emotional moments behind their worldwide fame.

Jason Canela

Sharing the stage with Canela are Molly Langley and Kayla Rivera, who alternate in the role of Gloria. Both acclaimed performers light up the role with powerful vocals, compelling presence, and deep emotion. Langley, a Filipino-British singer and actress trained in the UK, recently attracted attention as a Top 6 finalist on GMA’s “The Clash.” Rivera, a Filipino-Canadian singer and radio host, has built a celebrated stage career since her debut in “In the Heights,” earning multiple Best Actress nominations for “Carrie” and “Side Show.” Together with Canela, they bring life to the Estefans’ notable journey, forging an onstage chemistry that radiates both the fire of their music and the abiding strength of their love.

A dazzling ensemble of veteran Filipino actors joins them. Ayen Laurel returns to the stage in a much-awaited comeback as Gloria’s mother, Gloria Fajardo, bringing more than 30 years of acclaimed performances to the role. Pinky Marquez shines as her grandmother, Consuelo Garcia, infusing the character with her celebrated vocals and rich theatrical legacy. WCOPA World Champion John Joven Uy takes on the role of her father, Jose Fajardo, following international tours in “Miss Saigon” and “The Bodyguard.” At the same time, Gawad Buhay award-winner Vien King portrays Young Jose Fajardo.

Child theater prodigies Reese Iso and Althea Ruedas, along with Elian Santos and Manolo Villalva, will alternate as Little Gloria and Young Emilio, adding youthful brilliance to the cast. Completing the lineup is a spirited ensemble that channels the pulse of Little Havana and the Miami Sound Machine, electrifying the stage with Nunoy van den Burgh’s explosive choreography.

As he prepares to bring Emilio’s story to Filipino audiences for this Southeast Asian premiere, Canela is savoring his first taste of the Philippines. Since arriving, he has been warmly welcomed by the people, culture, and cuisine, and Manila already feels like a second home.

“On Your Feet!” The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan will run every weekend from July 10 to August 2, 2026. Performances are scheduled at 8:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and at 3:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays at the Proscenium Theater, Rockwell Center, Makati City. Tickets are now available at TicketWorld outlets, online, and at the Power Plant Mall Cinema.

Photo: 9 Works Theatrical