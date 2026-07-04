CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Holds FSL-Interpreted Performance on July 22

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Michael Dalke, Oliver Wong, and the "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" cast at the factory doors

Manila, Philippines — Live theater truly shines when it’s inclusive. Roald Dahl's “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” invites deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences to experience the magic directly with a Filipino Sign Language (FSL)-interpreted performance of this colorful musical.

Mark your diaries for July 22, 2026, at The Theatre at Solaire. With Broadway International Group and Broadway Asia teaming up with AMA Group of Companies and GMG Productions, this event shines a spotlight on the drive to bring world-class entertainment within everyone's reach in the Philippines.

The production works closely with FSL Deaf consultants and interpreters from the Benilde Center for Education Advancement of the Deaf (CEAD) and the School of Deaf Education and Applied Studies–Interpreting Education Program (SDEAS-IEP). With live FSL interpretation, Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing audiences can engage themselves in the show's story, music, and spectacle.

To make the experience even sweeter, a special orchestra seating section offers clear views of both the stage and interpreters. These seats are available at a 20% discount with the promo code ACCESSSEATS, and patrons with valid PWD IDs can also enjoy the standard PWD discount at TicketWorld outlets.

"Live theater should be an experience everyone can enjoy," states Marc Routh, CEO of Broadway Asia. "We’re committed to expanding access to the performing arts through this FSL-interpreted performance. ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ is a narrative centered on imagination, possibility, and wonder. This initiative intends to make the experience increasingly inclusive for members of the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing community."

This effort builds on GMG Productions' ongoing mission to open the doors of international theater wider, working hand in hand with the deaf community and sign language experts.

This access milestone arrives just in time for the Manila premiere of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” fresh from a sold-out run at Shanghai Culture Square. Audiences can also look forward to seeing multi-awarded performer Karylle take the stage as Mrs. Bucket.

Based on Roald Dahl's timeless tale, the musical whisks audiences away with Charlie Bucket as he uncovers a golden ticket to Willy Wonka's chocolate factory, a place with quirky characters, inventive stagecraft, and pure imagination.

The accessibility initiative is supported by the expertise of De La Salle–College of Saint Benilde's School of Deaf Education and Applied Studies (SDEAS), which advocates for inclusive, learner-centered education and promotes Filipino Sign Language, Deaf culture, and access. The Center for Education Advancement of the Deaf (CEAD) further supports this effort as an educational research and development center devoted to addressing barriers in Philippine Deaf education and advancing opportunities for Filipino Deaf learners through research, innovation, and advocacy.

Thanks to these joint ventures, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” opens its doors to even more people, proving that stories truly come alive when everyone is invited to share in the magic.